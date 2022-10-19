Cardiff Metropolitan University has become the UK’s first uni to divest from the border industry – in other words, to refuse to invest in businesses that are complicit in the violence faced by migrating people.

This world premiere divestment victory hits the stage just a couple of weeks after UK home secretary Suella Braverman said her dream for Christmas was to send refugees to Rwanda, and a leaked report revealed that 43,000 people had been left to die at sea by Frontex, the EU Border and Coast Guard Agency, in the last two and a half years.

The prevalence of border violence has not only become a recurring theme in daily news, but also something Western liberal states publicly take pride in. Recent developments in the UK make for no exception. From Australian-style offshoring plans to the de facto repeal of the right to asylum under the Nationality and Borders Act, it seems this government is unhinged when it comes to border control, willing to literally walk over dead bodies.

Playing to a white-supremacist script, violence towards Black and Brown people moving across and within borders is often presented as an inevitable consequence of maintaining the stability and security of our democracies. But many of us refuse to accept this.

This Cardiff Met announcement is the first win for the Divest Borders campaign, coordinated by the student campaigning organisation People & Planet, where I coordinate support for our network of student organisers. Launched less than a year ago, this movement is snowballing across the UK, with students and university workers across 25 campuses organising and building power to force their universities to break ties with the profits made from the business of border violence.

The university has included in its ethical investment and banking policy the commitment to “screen out border industry companies”. It is part of the institution’s wider promise not to invest in “companies or activities which are considered to be unethical” and which “threaten community and international stability”.

Compared to previous divestment campaigns, the Divest Borders campaign is an unusual ‘follow-the-money’ story. It leads from UK universities to a growing industry that plays a crucial role in realising the UK’s hostile environment policies such as the Rwanda offshoring plan.

The multibillion border and surveillance industry benefits and thrives from fearmongering, amplifying and capitalising on right-wing nationalistic ideas that idealise border control as a solution to contemporary global challenges such as climate change-induced displacement. This approach is not only reactionary, in that it fails to address the root causes of mass migration, but also acts to sustain a system of global inequality at the expense of the lives and dreams of those dispossessed and displaced.