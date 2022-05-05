It is increasingly clear that climate change is a social justice issue that can be resolved only if global inequalities are addressed. There is a well-documented wealth gap – reflecting historical injustices and unequal power relations – between the nations responsible for emissions and those forced to deal with their harsh effects, which range from flooding to droughts and wildfires.

For all too long, white men in the Global North – largely untouched by the catastrophic realities of climate change – have dominated the climate debate. Those in the Global South, particularly women and Indigenous communities, have been ignored. The result is emissions that are higher than ever and a lack of climate finance to support mitigation and adaptation actions, and loss and damage.

Meanwhile, business-as-usual ‘solutions’, such as carbon offsetting, seem to worsen rather than address global inequalities. Oil giant Shell, for example, plans to offset 120 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from its polluting activities with large-scale tree plantations that are likely to drive land grabs in the Global South.

As Kenyan environment and climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti said: “If we are serious about tackling the climate crisis we need to start listening and feel the pain of those suffering the consequences already today.”

This is not just a plea for representation, although that is important. “The master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house,” to quote American civil rights activist Audre Lorde. To tackle the climate crisis and achieve climate justice, we need radically different ‘tools’, leadership and principles. And it is women and feminists who have a lot to offer, especially those from the Global South who have a long history of fighting inequality and building inclusive solutions. It is these women, from diverse backgrounds, who are becoming increasingly visible in the fight for climate justice.

As the host of the ‘People vs Inequality’ podcast, I’ve had the honour of interviewing six of the most inspiring climate leaders of today. I was struck by something they had in common; all six women demonstrated bold, courageous leadership, used to try to shift power towards those most affected by climate change. Regardless of whether they consider themselves feminists, their stories are powerful illustrations of feminist leadership and principles. So what is it that they do and what can we – from activists to policymakers – learn about how to achieve climate justice?