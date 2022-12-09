Postal workers across the UK have today begun their latest round of strikes, adding to a long list of key workers taking part in industrial action over Christmas and into the new year.

This ‘winter of discontent’ will see bus drivers, ambulance staff, railway workers, nurses, civil servants, and teachers walk out of their workplaces to demand better working conditions and pay increases to keep up with the rising cost of living.

But as news coverage focuses on major public services, a smaller regional dispute over wages, staffing levels and unpaid expenses in a corner of north-west London is shining a light on a crisis within a crisis: how some of the professionals dealing with the human impact of the cost of living, particularly in the voluntary sector, are themselves being squeezed by those same costs.

Hounslow LIFE workers employed by the charity Hestia will be taking the first industrial action in Hestia’s 50-year history on 12 and 13 December. Those striking – 13 workers who provide mental health, addiction, immigration, and language barrier support to 600 of Hounslow’s vulnerable residents – are demanding Hestia address understaffing, low pay, and unpaid travel expenses.

“Workers are struggling to make ends meet,” said Steve O’Donnell, a regional officer at the union Unite, in a statement. “Excessive workloads have reached dangerous levels and still bosses refuse to engage with the union. Management must address these problems urgently or the strike goes ahead.”

Hestia says it recognises Unison as the official staff union, rather than Unite – whose own members feel Unison is too “cosy” with Hestia and does not represent their interests.

Staff say Hestia refuses to address understaffing, imposing unrealistic changes in working practice that will make it nearly impossible to provide important services Hounslow residents desperately need.

“We are the people helping those on the frontline of the cost of living crisis, but we are being hit with the same crisis,” said one Hounslow LIFE employee. “I refer vulnerable people dependent on food banks as part of my job, and am now being told by directors I should go to the food bank every day after work because they cannot afford to pay me a living wage.

“We want adequate funding for enough staff so that we don’t have unlimited caseloads making us all seriously ill and unable to provide services to our vulnerable clients.” They pointed out that the organisation has more than £15m in reserves and pays its chief executive more than £100,000 a year.

Hestia was unable to confirm or deny the allegation that a staff member had been directed to a food bank.

Low pay and a deteriorating building

Unite claims the charity’s management is refusing to negotiate over a cost-of-living pay increase and the provision of adequate travel expenses, even threatening Unite members with disciplinary action if they discuss pay with colleagues during work.

Hestia told openDemocracy the strike action was “sad” as it had received “positive feedback” from staff on its response to consultation feedback.

“We will of course do everything we can to ensure that any disruption for our service users is minimised,” said a spokesperson. “We will also continue to work alongside our staff to ensure we are doing everything possible to make this vital service as successful as it can be.”