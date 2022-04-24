“The concept allows us to measure and disentangle the more negative nationalistic elements from healthier elements of group identity,” says Jay Van Bavel, an associate professor at New York University and a co-author of the recent book, ‘The Power of Us’.

Indeed, when seen through this lens, any of the most confusing events of 21st century start to make a lot more sense.

From philosophy to science

The concept of collective narcissism is rooted in the writings of psychoanalysts and philosophers grappling with the causes and consequences of the two world wars. Chief among them was Erich Fromm, who described how people with a diminished sense of personal self-importance may try to derive status from their group.

“He is nothing – but if he can identify with his nation, or can transfer his personal narcissism to the nation, then he is everything,” Fromm wrote in 1979. “The individual satisfies his own narcissism by belonging to and identifying himself with the group. Not he the nobody is great, but he the member of the most wonderful group on earth.”

The scientific study of collective narcissism would not come for another three decades, however, spearheaded by Agnieszka Golec de Zavala and her colleagues Aleksandra Cichocka, Roy Eidelson and Nuwan Jayawickreme.

Their first task was to work out how to measure collective narcissism. To do so, they adapted the most widely-used measure of individual narcissism – but adjusted each term to describe an individual’s feelings for their group.

You can try some of the items for yourself. On a scale of 1 (“I strongly disagree”) to 6 (“I strongly agree”) rate the following statements.

I insist upon my group getting the respect that is due to it

If my group had a major say in the world, the world would be a much better place.

I wish other groups would more quickly recognise the authority of my group.

The true worth of my group is often misunderstood.

The scale can be applied to any group. You can use it to measure people’s attitudes to their university or their football club. Given its obvious political significance, however, much of the work has focused on people’s beliefs about their country.

Note also that the emphasis is on the need to receive the adulation of others. Narcissism is not just a feeling of being special, but the demand that others see you that way too. This is important when comparing a collective narcissism for one’s country with general feelings of national pride, which does not inevitably come with that insistence on being worshipped by others.

Fragile egos

Some of the earliest investigations examined the consequences of collective narcissism for intergroup relations. Individual narcissists, after all, are known to be more sensitive to perceived threats to their status and self-image, and they will lash out when they feel undermined. And the same seems to be true for its collective equivalent. “The narcissistic craving for recognition can turn into aggression and rivalry, especially when people are threatened,” says Cichocka, who is a reader in political psychology at the University of Kent, Canterbury, in the UK.

Consider an experiment on a group of 108 Americans, who were asked to read a letter written by a British foreign-exchange student. For half the participants, the letter was extremely critical of the American character. “Thinking about Americans, it seems to me that they are very materialistic and arrogant,” the letter said. “I also think that it is a nation of ignorant people. They do not know much about countries and cultures beyond their own.” The rest saw a letter full of praise for Americans’ friendliness, work ethic and optimism.

After reading the text, the participants were next asked to describe how they would behave towards British people – whether they wished to “hurt, offend, injure, intimidate, and humiliate” people from the UK.

For people high in collective narcissism, the criticism from the student resulted in greater hostility towards all British people. Based on that one person’s views, they had started to feel that the whole nation deserved to be opposed and confronted. For people low on collective narcissism, however, the letter made barely any difference.

Further studies documented such effects in many other populations. Participants in Poland, for example, first read an article about alleged British prejudice towards their compatriots. Later they were asked to consider a minor academic conflict between scientists of the two nationalities. When describing the best kind of behaviour to resolve the issue, those with high collective narcissism happily endorsed hostile actions such as “use deception to weaken the other party’s position”, “spread negative information in order to hurt the public image of the other party” and “oppose every action of the other party to impair its plans and efforts”.