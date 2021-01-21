A fascist authoritarian Utopia: the Eurosiberian ethnostate for native Europeans

Throughout history, radical and militant social movements hold onto an ideal goal, or Utopia to attract, galvanise, and mobilise followers. These Utopias are made to reverberate with something inherent to human nature: Hope.

It is easy to raise expectations for an ideal society; idealism plays a role even in not so ideal authoritarian Utopias. Guillaume Faye’s Eurosiberia, a concept he introduced in his book Archeofuturism in 1998, is an example of a fascist Utopia, a political confederation to preserve his vision of an ideal society. Eurosiberia eyes the landmass from Ireland to Russia where Faye wanted to build his ‘identitarian’ empire to unite White European people. Faye wanted his Utopia to become the world’s first ‘hyper-power’, an ethnocentric, inegalitarian, aristocratic, imperial confederation — the ‘destined space’ of the native Europeans.

This empire is said to be an autarky (a self-sustained economy). It is an enemy of the United States and the Muslim world, although, it will be an ally of China and India. It would cooperate with the rest of the world under one condition: ‘everyone stays in their own lands’. Eurosiberia is an attempt to redraw geography based on ethnonationalism, or nations carved out for single ethnic groups in the guise of preserving their tradition and identity.

The concept of Eurosiberia suggests that ethno-cultures tend to corrupt if they live side by side; therefore, different ethnicities need to be separated geographically. It is a modern version of a tribal landmass, which would be guarded against other tribes.