In Greece, a new far right movement is taking the stage

The announcement was on YouTube, in a video in which Kasidiaris targets the current political system as a whole, including both government and opposition, and calls for a new modern national party that will oppose the ‘dirty political system’ and become similar to successful dominant parties in Europe.

With the familiar slogan of the radical right ‘Greece belongs to Greeks’, Kasidiaris invited the audience to active participation by joining the discussion online and becoming members of this new initiative in order to make Greece‘strong and powerful’ again. In a second video, the name and the emblem of the party is reviled: ‘Greeks for the Fatherland’, a movement for the ‘national preservation and revival of Hellenism’, and its emblem is ‘the eternal Greek who fights for freedom’.

The emblem of the party seems familiarly as ‘borrowed’: it resembles that of Lega Nord in Italy. Blue and white combined refer to the Greek national colours, while yellow, represents the light of Hellenism together with the image of the eternal warrior.

Kasidiaris seems to make an opening to the European radical right, by embracing a similar narrative on nationalism and patriotism, and by using similar aesthetics . Like with other far right movements, social media is at the heart of Kasidiaris’ strategy to spread the ideology of the new party.

However, the new party’s ideology doesn’t seem to be much different from that of Golden Dawn: reward motherhood, focus on ending illegal immigration, support the expansion of the Greek Geo-strategic Doctrine and exploitation of national resources, strengthen the defensive doctrine, zero-tolerance law and order, and ending corruption.

Only a few months after its emergence, and with already 20,000 registered members, there is still no clear idea about the new party’s potential electoral performance. It is expected to attract floating supporters of Golden Dawn and Greek Solution, along with some conservatives from New Democracy.

With speculations about the party’s future performance, the ‘Greeks’ comes as an alternative on the radical right scene, aiming to fill the gap left by Golden Dawn. Despite Kasidiaris’ effort to present a modernised party, in forms of communication means and political activism, the alternative ‘Greeks’ is rather too acquainted in terms of ideology and profile on the Greek political scene and its electorate.