Are Poland’s football ultras really supporting the Women’s Strike?

The march has become an ugly explosion of nationalism under the guise of patriotism and frequently results in violence, with the 2020 edition considered particularly brutal. Independence Day is also one of the key fixtures in the Polish football calendar, as ultras and hooligans attached to the country’s biggest clubs join forces with Bąkiewicz and others holding radical right wing views on a rampage through the streets of the capital.

The synergies between football ultras and the far right may not always be so obvious as they appear on Independence Day, but they’re often there if you know where to look. Another glance at that Białystok banner for instance, reveals an anarchist sign being hung from the gallows – a far-right symbol used in Poland since the early 1990s.

It’s certainly possible that despite fan group beliefs Strajk Kobiet is being hijacked by the ‘radical left’, individual supporters may genuinely want to support the rights of their wives, mothers, girlfriends and daughters. However, a 2018 study of Polish football supporters attitudes toward women concluded that for the most part, female fans were usually marginalised, patronised or instrumentalised by their male peers. Although male fans were generally open to women joining them on the terraces, they still largely expect them to conform to traditional subservient gender roles when they do so. And with this in mind, it seems that that banner in Białystok really ought to be taken with a heavy dose of salt.

Because even though Poland’s ultras are keen to assert that they have women’s best interests at heart, it’s unlikely they’ve changed their tune overnight. It may instead be more prudent to ask if their apparent tactical switch isn’t simply a case of transferring their attitudes towards women in the football arena to the political one, at a time when opportunistic instrumentalisation could benefit them far more than violent resistance.

*This research is part of a project that has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No. 765224