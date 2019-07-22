Why the radical right love their intellectuals

Nationalism, race theory, and eugenics were the dominant ideologies of 1920s and 1930s Europe, when right-wing professors used their influence to give jobs to their protégés as lecturers or newspaper columnists and exploited their positions on university committees to prevent disciplinary measures being taken against right-wing students accused of assault or disturbing the peace. In many parts of interwar East-Central Europe radical right movements were not exactly mainstream though, and activists cherished outspoken intellectuals who championed their ideas.

Nae Ionescu

One such intellectual whose career is particularly instructive is the Romanian philosopher, Nae Ionescu (1890-1940). Ionescu studied in Germany during the First World War, receiving his PhD from the University of Munich in 1919, at a time when Germany was a dirty word in allied Romania. Ionescu quickly received a teaching post at his undergraduate alma mater, the University of Bucharest, working under the renowned philosopher, Constantin Rădulescu-Motru. Ionescu built his reputation through a popular series of lectures on mysticism, large sections of which he plagiarized almost word for word from Evelyn Underhill’s 1911 book Mysticism: A Study of the Nature and Development of Man’s Spiritual Consciousness. Ionescu taught that whereas logic allows us to know about “concrete things”, only mysticism gives access to “ultimate realities”. To truly know the world outside of ourselves, Ionescu said, we must transcend our own egos and “live that universe outside of myself”. He developed these ideas into an early form of existentialism he called Trăirism from the word a trăi, to live. Mysticism was a popular topic in 1920s Bucharest, and as one of the first people to discuss mysticism using patristic Orthodox theology and contemporary philosophy Ionescu developed a strong following among spiritually-inclined young people dissatisfied with the technological-industrial modernity developing around them.

Ionescu’s philosophy was also influenced by the French writer Georges Sorel, in particular by his book Reflections on Violence (1908), in which he argued that violence was a creative, life-giving force and that only revolutionary violence could overcome the “barbarism” of early twentieth century society. As a committed nationalist, Ionescu also believed that individuals exist only insofar as they are connected to collectives such as nations. “Nothing exists in the universe except collectives,” he wrote in 1931. “That which we call the individual is nothing but collective existence organized and unified in a particular manner.” According to Ionescu, nations are spiritual things, and in a famous debate with a right-wing Catholic theologian in 1930 he argued that Romanians are inherently Orthodox, such that it was not possible to be both a Catholic and a “good Romanian”. Unafraid of upsetting people, Ionescu championed antisemitism and wrote a biting antisemitic preface for a book about Judaism written by one of his erstwhile protégées, the Jewish writer Mihail Sebastian. By providing academic support for core right-wing ideologies and taking controversial stances on major public issues such as Orthodox-Catholic relations, the YMCA, antisemitism, and student violence, Ionescu soon became the darling of the radical right.