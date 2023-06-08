openDemocracy has hired three journalists to begin work on the UK’s historic Covid-19 inquiry thanks to the success of our ongoing crowdfunding campaign.

Laura Oliver, James Harrison and Fin Johnston will kick off our coverage on Tuesday when the inquiry begins hearing evidence. They will work alongside openDemocracy’s politics chief Ruby Lott-Lavigna.

Readers donated thousands of pounds to help us report on the inquiry in detail by hiring dedicated journalists to attend as many hearings as possible.

But we still need your help to see the inquiry through to the end, which is expected to be in 2026.

The inquiry has faced controversy on multiple fronts in recent months. Rishi Sunak’s government last week launched legal action after its chair Heather Hallett refused to back down in her request – first reported by openDemocracy – for WhatsApp messages and diaries from key ministers. And we revealed earlier this week that all 20 of the bereaved families put forward as potential witnesses by the Covid Bereaved Families for Justice group had been rejected.

Laura Oliver has been a digital journalist and trainer since 2007, with bylines for The Guardian and the BBC. She has also worked with the Solutions Journalism Network and is a former visiting lecturer at City University.

She said: “This role is crowdfunded and thousands of members of the public have been involved in the consultation stages of this inquiry. This emphasis on accountability to the public and oD's audience is hugely motivating.”

James Harrison worked for the BBC-funded local democracy reporting service in the north-east of England for four years, and was most recently assistant editor of the Sunderland Echo. He said: “I can’t wait to join a fantastic team shining a light on one of the most defining episodes of British and world history for years.”

Fin Johnson has racked up investigative bylines for the BBC, openDemocracy and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism. He said: “The inquiry will throw up new evidence about the UK’s response to the pandemic and I know that openDemocracy readers will want to get into the details. I’m thrilled to be joining the openDemocracy team and can’t wait to start reporting from the inquiry.”

Matt Fowler, co-founder of Covid 19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said: “With openDemocracy’s help we have fought to bring about the UK Covid inquiry, and to make sure it learns lessons that will save lives.

“But the fight doesn’t end there. We need reliable and constant reporting of what goes on in the Inquiry to make sure that the government is held to account, and that recommendations made by the inquiry are put into practice. With your help, we can and will make that happen, and keep families safe in the future.”

