“[Former prime minister] Mr. Cameron and [former chancellor] Mr. Osborne were happy to tell us their views on austerity, but somewhat less forthcoming on its effects,” Pete Weatherby KC, acting for the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice (CBFJ) group, told the inquiry.
Addressing this, Weatherby added: “The trade-off [of Operation Yellowhammer] was that most of the work on pandemic preparedness was paused and attention deflected from it.”
Following his own evidence to the inquiry, Matt Fowler, co-founder of CBFJ UK, said in a statement: “The first module of the inquiry has confirmed exactly what the bereaved have always known – that the UK government had entirely failed to plan to prevent or slow the spread of a pandemic and it was families like mine that paid the price.
“The last few weeks have exposed that we had no overall plan for a non-flu pandemic, a dysfunctional civil emergencies framework, and inadequate coordination between local and central government and Westminster and devolved governments.
“At the same time, the government’s austerity programme left our population severely vulnerable to Covid-19 and our public services on their knees and unable to cope with a crisis.
“The government must address these failings immediately, another pandemic could just be around the corner and we don’t have time to wait.”
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.