UK government officials have had their identities stolen by fraudsters to create bogus companies, openDemocracy can reveal.

Victims include a civil servant in the Ministry of Justice and a “corporate risk partner” who works for the tax inspector HMRC.

Their names have been used repeatedly to set up British companies, despite requests for them to be removed.

openDemocracy is choosing not to publish their names, although they are visible on the Companies House business register.

The companies were among a tranche of new firms set up earlier this year at two service addresses in London. Between them, they are home to more than 12,000 active companies.

The flurry of unusual new incorporations, at addresses on Great Portland Street and New Drum Street, was first spotted by Companies House expert Graham Barrow and shared with openDemocracy.

Records show that the government officials had already had their identities stolen before and managed to get them removed from the list of directors on Companies House.

Despite this, fraudsters were able to use their names for a second time this year. In some cases, they also used incomplete home addresses – mixing together two different locations – so that victims would not receive updates from Companies House alerting them of the new company.