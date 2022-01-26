UK may ditch plans to stop fraudsters using fake names to run businesses

The UK government has refused to deny claims that it will ditch “vital” reforms to combat fraud and dark money.

The proposed Economic Crime Bill would have introduced identity checks to stop company directors from using fake names. Although it is illegal to use fake identities on the business register, there is currently no way of preventing it.

The official Companies House register includes Holy Jesus Christ, who apparently used to run a small business near Heathrow Airport. Legal documents give his occupation as ‘Creator’, his nationality as ‘Angelic’, and his country of residence as ‘Heaven’.

Another active company was highlighted by a Times journalist today, for having fake directors that include ‘Adolf Tooth Fairy Hitler’. And a Saudi Arabian labourer called Donald Duck runs a sales firm in south London.

Last year, plans were set out to clean up the system – and stop the UK from being a hub for dark money. But yesterday it emerged that the government could scrap the bill from the Queen’s Speech, meaning it won’t be considered in the next parliamentary year.

The news was revealed after a Treasury minister, Lord Agnew, resigned in protest at the government’s failure to tackle fraud. In his resignation letter, Agnew said the decision to ditch the Economic Crime Bill was “foolish”.

Conservative minister Paul Scully today refused to confirm Agnew’s claims, saying he did not want to “speculate” on whether the measures would be delayed. “We will introduce the bill and the broader reforms when parliamentary time allows.”

Scully told MPs: “The government remains committed to tackling economic crime,” adding: “We acknowledge the need for action on economic crime.”