The Cabinet Office was quick to refuse to answer our request, saying it was “not in the public interest to place information into the public domain prematurely” before Sue Gray’s investigations had concluded.

The department has yet to respond to an appeal we submitted in January.

Who was at Williamson’s illegal bash?

In another request, we asked the Department for Education for more information about a Christmas party hosted by former education secretary Gavin Williamson. As reported by the Mirror​​, up to two dozen staff gathered in the DfE cafe for drinks and canapes, and the former cabinet minister delivered a short speech.

We asked for basic details like the number of guests present and their names. Even a copy of this short speech. The response? The department said it “neither confirms nor denies that it holds information of the description specified in your request” and that “to confirm or deny that information exists in any particular line of enquiry could pre-empt her [Sue Gray’s] full conclusions, or hinder the efficient running of her investigation”.

Partygate photos

‘Neither confirm nor deny’ seems to be the go-to when refusing partygate requests. The Guardian reported on Tuesday that the Cabinet Office had refused to confirm or deny the existence of any photographs of illegal gatherings. It said disclosing such information could prejudice the investigation, and contravene the principle of “fairness” under data protection regulations.

Downing Street WhatsApps

openDemocracy also asked for copies of WhatsApp messages relating to an alleged Christmas party in breach of lockdown rules held in Downing Street, which was reported by The Times. The event was said to have been organised by civil servants via a WhatsApp group with staff asked to bring ‘Secret Santa’ presents.

So how did the Cabinet Office respond? “We are not obliged under section 40(2) of the Act to provide information that is the personal information of another person if releasing would contravene any of the data protection provisions,” and: “It is also exempt under Section 31(1)(g) of the Act. This exempts information if its disclosure would prejudice the exercise by any public authority of its functions for the purpose of ascertaining whether any person has failed to comply with the law.”