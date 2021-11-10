Geoffrey Cox made £800,000 at law firm that helps rich companies sue poor states

Tory MP and millionaire Geoffrey Cox’s second job is at a law firm that helps multinational companies to sue nations for introducing any measures that harm their profits.

In the past year, Cox, who has faced calls for resignation following revelations about his work for the British Virgin Islands, has received more than £800,000 for his work as a consultant for law firm Withers LLP.

Withers boasts of its work representing wealthy firms in “investor-state dispute settlements” (ISDS), controversial tribunals that allow big, foreign companies to sue countries for any actions that might affect their profits.

ISDSs have previously been used by a tobacco company attempting to prevent plain packaging for cigarettes in Australia and by a French corporation seeking to challenge Egypt’s minimum-wage laws.

Earlier this year, energy giant RWE filed a claim against the Dutch government, demanding €1.4bn in compensation following the state’s decision to phase out coal.

London-based Withers LLP is currently representing the Qatar National Bank, which is suing South Sudan after it defaulted on a $700m loan borrowed during its civil war. The loan amount, which is more than double South Sudan’s 2018 healthcare budget, was allegedly used to fund essential food and agricultural imports, pharmaceuticals, construction materials and refined oil products to help offset the effects of decreased oil production during its conflict with Sudan.