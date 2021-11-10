Tory MP Geoffrey Cox has undeclared stake in ‘tax avoidance’ scheme

Underfire Tory MP Geoffrey Cox is part of a scheme “designed specifically to avoid tax” – but has not declared it in his register of interests.

Millionaire Cox took advantage of lockdown rules to cast votes in Parliament remotely, while staying in the British Virgin Islands.

At the same time, he was earning hundreds of thousands of pounds from a second job helping the Caribbean tax haven with a corruption inquiry launched by the UK Foreign Office.

But openDemocracy can reveal that Cox, who is the former attorney general, also has an undeclared stake in a scheme called Phoenix Film Partners LLP, which was previously investigated by tax officials.

HMRC previously made some investors pay “accelerated payment notices” which are targeted at people “involved in avoidance schemes”.

The MP was questioned about his involvement in Phoenix Film Partners in 2014, but told the Mirror: “I am not going to comment on my private tax affairs.”

At the time, the Financial Times said HMRC had ruled that Phoenix had been designed specifically to avoid tax.

But now – amid fierce criticism of his financial activities – it has now emerged that the scheme is not listed on his register of interests.