Revealed: Lobbyist who led pro-car MPs’ group is fuel additive salesman

Alastair Lewis, a professor of atmospheric chemistry at the University of York and an expert on air quality, told The Guardian that such fuel additives “come at [an environmental] cost, from the extraction of the raw materials through to the synthesis of chemicals, their packaging, sales costs and so on”.
He added: “What is often lacking [...] is quantitative data that shows just how much of an improvement they bring. Small marginal gains in environmental performance in the engine could be wiped out by the full lifecycle cost of making the additive. The marketing of additives often includes lengthy descriptions of plausible-sounding chemistry, but virtually never includes independent test data that shows improvements in performance in the real world.”
Overlap with Net Zero Scrutiny Group
One listed contributor to the Fair Fuel APPG’s report is the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF), a think tank described by one critic as the “UK’s main club for climate deniers”.
GWPF recently rebranded its campaigning arm as ‘Net Zero Watch’, to highlight what it claims are the unaffordable costs of Britain reaching carbon neutrality. Conservative backbencher Steve Baker, a GWPF trustee who is best known as an organiser of the hardline pro-Brexit European Research Group of MPs, recently formed a Net Zero Scrutiny Group in Parliament.
Baker’s Net Zero Scrutiny Group overlaps with the FairFuel APPG. Conservative South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay chairs both and has recruited GWPF staff to his office.
After receiving questions from openDemocracy, SourceMaterial and DeSmog, Cox told SourceMaterial he was resigning his directorship of Ultimum5. He denied there was any conflict of interest, adding that he had not made any money from the business and that Mackinlay was aware of his role.
“I’m very passionate about lowering emissions,” he said. “I’m resigning from Ultimum5. You have done your bit by rubbishing me.”
