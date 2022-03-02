Revealed: Lobbyist who led pro-car MPs’ group is fuel additive salesman

British MPs who lobbied the government to scrap its ban on petrol cars and instead back unproven fuel additives were led by a salesman for the products, a joint investigation by openDemocracy has found.

Last August, the ‘Fair Fuel’ all-party parliamentary group (APPG) published a 64-page report that urged the government to investigate the use of fuel catalysts, rather than going ahead with a proposed ban on petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

The report, which claims fuel catalysts are “proven to cut emissions and fuel consumption in fossil fuels”, states that it was “produced and paid for” by FairFuel UK, a campaign organisation that has opposed fuel duties and environmental measures for more than a decade.

But the report did not disclose that FairFuel UK’s founder, Howard Cox, also owns a business that markets a fuel additive called Ultimum5, for which he owns the trademark.

The investigation into Fair Fuel APPG, led by openDemocracy, Source Material and DeSmog, comes after openDemocracy lifted the lid on the murky “back door” lobbying world that has seen APPGs take £13m from the private sector since 2018 in exchange for access to Parliament.

Ultimum5 is owned by Cox, who is listed as the public contact point for the APPG, and his business partner, Lembit Opik, a former Liberal Democrat MP and reality TV star. Like Cox, Opik has denied the prevailing scientific view that man-made climate change is rapidly heating the planet.