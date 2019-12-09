Inside the elite Tory fundraising machine

The Conservatives have raised record sums in donations since this general election campaign began. But where does the party get its money from?

Recently an openDemocracy investigation suggested that an awful lot of the Tories’ funding comes from a few very, very rich individuals. Just one dining society, whose members are worth at least £45.7 billion, has donated over £130 million to the Conservatives this decade. They have raised between 58% and 67% of all Tory donations declared to the Electoral Commission this year.

In response to our findings, the Conservatives told us: “The Conservative Party is funded by membership, fundraising and donations, including over 600 local associations across the country and it is this small-scale, grassroots support which is the bedrock of the Party. The Electoral Commission figures exclude the significant sums we have received from small donations.”

Can it really be true that the Conservative Party depends on “small-scale, grassroots support”? It’s mathematically almost impossible for “small donations” to exceed the donations from major donors, as implied. And the relaxed rules that govern some Tory donor clubs means that there’s still considerable scope for some donations to not be disclosed.

To make sense of this, we have probed further into how the UK’s governing party raises funds. Ahead of the general election on 12 December, we have looked at how Conservative fundraising works, how it has changed in recent years and mapped who is paying for a seat at the party’s top table.

Earlier this year, the deputy chairman (now chairman) of the Conservative Party, James Cleverly, announced that membership had reached 191,000. By law, a political party must tell the Electoral Commission about any donation over £7,500 to its central organisation – for other party sections, such as local parties, the limit drops to £1,500. If by some astonishing chance all 191,000 members donated £7,499 each, the party could raise £1.4 billion without naming a single donor. But none of the party’s accounts suggest this is happening.

The last set of Conservative central party accounts filed show that the party received a total of £22.9 million in donations in Great Britain in 2018, and the Electoral Commission’s records of donations over £7,500 for that same period record £16 million going to the central party. That leaves just £6.9 million which could have been raised in smaller donations from grassroots members – 30% of the total – in the way that the Conservative Party’s statement suggested.

Similarly, if we look at the year before, the party’s central accounts show a total donation income of £34.2 million in 2017; the Electoral Commission’s records for the same period show donations of £46.5 million to the central party in that election year, offering little scope for grassroots donations. (The two figures are complicated by spending in an election year.)

And the year before, 2016, has Conservative accounts showing a total donation income of £18.7 million, while the comparable Electoral Commission records show donations of £17.8 million. Less than a million pounds (5%) could have been raised ‘under the radar’ from grassroots members.

If “small-scale, grassroots support” really “is the bedrock of the Party”, we would expect to see less than half the central party’s funding showing up in the Electoral Commission’s big-donor filings. The numbers above show that isn’t happening. The big donors dominate.

It’s true that some money may be held in local parties, and that could push up the overall amount the Conservatives get in small donations. However, a previous openDemocracy study of donations and spending found that across a five-year electoral cycle, the central party received 7.1 times as many donations as local Conservative Associations. So if there are armies of phantom small donors in the Conservative Party, there is little evidence of them.

The 80/20 rule

All this confirms that the true “bedrock” of Conservative Party fundraising is a small number of donor clubs. That should come as no surprise. Five years ago, Lord Razzall, a former treasurer of the Liberal Democrats, spilled the beans on one of the best-kept secrets of funding British politics: “You are also subject to the 80/20 or even 90/10 rule: 80 to 90 per cent of your money will come from 10 to 20 per cent of your supporters. So a mass mailing campaign will be effective with the 80-90 per cent and bring in 10-20 per cent of the money.”

All parties like to pay tribute to the role of small donations from armchair members – it makes party members feel better about themselves. But throughout political history, few parties have been able to go on for very long without falling back on a small number of major donors – the Conservatives in particular.