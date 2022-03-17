The boss of a lobbying firm that has donated to the Tory party and advised close Kremlin allies has been using a parliamentary pass to access the heart of Westminster, openDemocracy can reveal.

David Burnside was handed the pass after he stepped down as an Ulster Unionist MP in 2005. He now runs New Century Media, which has advised Russian businesses and top oligarchs linked to Vladimir Putin.

The lobbying firm has donated more than £200,000 to the Conservative Party and has even secured private meetings with government ministers.

Now, records obtained by openDemocracy show that Burnside has used the pass to make frequent trips to Parliament, clocking up nine visits in 2019 and a further three in 2020.

Today, New Century Media told openDemocracy that none of Burnside’s visits to Parliament were for company business.

But Labour MP Chris Bryant, who chairs a parliamentary group on Russia, said there was no way of knowing whether a lobbying firm with a history of “peddling influence on behalf of Russian interests” had used access to Parliament to benefit its clients.

“I fear it will take years before we fully understand how Kremlin money has influenced British politics,” he told openDemocracy.