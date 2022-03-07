Oxford University took millions from key ‘crony’ of Vladimir Putin

Oxford University accepted more than £3m in donations from a billionaire Putin “crony” who was accused in the UK Parliament of “robbing assets from the Russian people”.

Vladimir Potanin is one of Russia’s richest men, with a fortune of over $23bn. He served as the country’s deputy prime minister in the 1990s and is now president of one of the world’s largest metal producers, Norilsk Nickel.

The Russian oligarch’s £3m Oxford endowment, for an Earth Sciences fund, was first reported on Friday by the Cherwell student newspaper.

Now openDemocracy has discovered that the oligarch’s foundation donated a further $150,000 to an Oxford University fellowship scheme named in his honour.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Responding to openDemocracy’s findings, Labour MP Margaret Hodge called on Oxford to “sever all ties with Potanin” and donate the money he gave to an anti-corruption organisation.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Hodge named Potanin in a list of oligarchs “who are involved in companies of strategic importance to the Russian economy” and who are “cronies of Putin, who are propping him up and allowing him to create havoc in Europe”.

“They have made their money only because they are close to the Kremlin,” she said, “and they sustain their wealth only because they remain close to the Kremlin.”

On Wednesday, it was announced that Potanin had stepped down as a trustee at New York’s Guggenheim Museum. The museum did not say why he was leaving, but a statement said the Guggenheim “strongly condemns” the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Potanin’s 88-metre superyacht, Nirvana, was seen cruising in Maldives waters the same day.

The Vladimir Potanin Foundation’s $150,000 donation to the Oxford fellowship was revealed following a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by openDemocracy. The money was used to fund a scheme at Oxford’s Saïd Business School, under which fellowships are awarded to “professionals working in Russia on projects addressing social challenges”.