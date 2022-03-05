This is what’s missing from the UK’s new anti-kleptocrat bill

Will the new Economic Crime Bill that the UK government is now rushing through Parliament really put Londongrad out of business? The government says the legislation will help it get on top of Russian property in London, enforce sanctions, and bring more McMafia cases to tackle corruption and serious and organised crime.

But there’s a risk the new measures will be more bark than bite – particularly if they aren’t coupled with a huge new investment in law enforcement.

Let’s take the new register of those who own UK property from overseas, which is intended to tackle the £170bn worth of foreign-owned property in this country. This legislation has been sitting on a government shelf for four years.

It’s very welcome that the government is now fast-tracking the register, but it contains some significant loopholes. As it currently stands, it allows a 6-month implementation period, giving Russian oligarchs plenty of time to shift their assets out of UK property. Meanwhile, there is nothing to stop people from asking someone to hold the property on their behalf as a ‘nominee’. What's more, companies that have property transferred into their name are allowed to plead ignorance about the identity of the individual who ultimately benefits.

Ultimately, the register is only going to be effective if the UK also fast-tracks legislation to make sure all the information can be verified at Companies House, and ensures there’s robust enforcement of the rules. The government has vowed to do that, in a second bill coming in the summer – but it has been promising this legislation for several years.

Next on the bill’s list are some welcome changes to the UK’s McMafia regime (Unexplained Wealth Orders) to allow law enforcement to investigate dodgy money. There hasn’t been any new use of these McMafia Orders since 2019 when the National Crime Agency (NCA) was hit with a £1.5m bill for trying one against the daughter of the former president of Kazakhstan. The Economic Crime Bill will make sure that law enforcement doesn’t get hit with huge costs when it brings reasonable cases to court. But for all their glitz, Unexplained Wealth Orders risk being a distraction. They only help law enforcement to investigate wealth – they don’t actually enable anyone to confiscate these assets, which is a separate process. If the government is serious about actually helping law enforcement to seize corrupt assets, these protections need to be expanded across all the different tools that law enforcement uses to tackle dirty money.