Tory MP facing lobbying probe among insiders who helped firms win PPE deals

A Conservative MP who is under investigation for possible undeclared lobbying was among the political insiders who helped companies to secure lucrative COVID contracts, leaked documents show.

Steve Brine referred a business that produces packaging, CCS McLays, to the government’s ‘VIP lane’ last year. The firm went on to secure a £11m contract to deliver personal protective equipment (PPE).

It comes as an investigation was launched into Brine last week by the registrar of consultant lobbyists. Reports say the MP took part in a video conference with the vaccines minister and Sigma Pharmaceuticals – which pays him £20,000 a year as an adviser – months before the firm won a £100,000 government contract.

Brine, who is a former health minister, is one of a number of MPs and political officials who referred private companies to the government’s controversial VIP lane for PPE suppliers.

Documents leaked to Politico show that Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, recommended contracts for four private companies – Excalibur Healthcare, JD.com, Monarch Acoustics Ltd and Nine United Ltd.

Boris Johnson’s former top adviser, Dominic Cummings, also referred a company called Global United Trading to the VIP list.