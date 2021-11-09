The Geoffrey Cox headlines look bad – the reality is worse

In a week where the UK government has become embroiled in an increasingly damaging sleaze scandal, Number 10 could have done without today’s headlines concerning the former attorney general and Tory MP, Geoffrey Cox.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a senior Whitehall source accused Cox, who is representing the British Virgin Islands (BVI) government in an inquiry launched by the UK Foreign Office earlier this year, of “pocketing hundreds of thousands of pounds to help stop the exposure of corruption”. The inquiry has heard BVI officials accused of spending public money without checks, as well as more serious charges of being connected to drug running, leasing public land and granting jobs to friends.

On those specific charges, a friend of the BVI might argue that the Overseas Territory’s government has a right to legal advice, considering the serious nature of the allegations against it. Besides, how is the UK government in any position to criticise anyone about cronyism given its own role in COVID-related contracts?

The far bigger scandal is where the money came from before it was used to pay Cox’s fees, because the BVI is not like other places. Its government – Cox’s client – doesn’t raise money from taxes. More than half of its entire budget comes from selling companies that allow its clients to dodge not just other countries’ taxes, but also their regulations, laws, scrutiny and oversight. The BVI is not a country, it is a loophole.

The islands’ government insists the companies are a crucial lubricant in the cogs of the globalised economy, that they help capital flow efficiently to where it’s needed. Perhaps they are, but it’s hard to believe that any good they’ve done could ever make up for the damage they’ve caused. Over the years, officials from Nigeria, Angola, Guinea, South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Russia, China, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and many other countries have used BVI companies as their primary tool to disguise the theft of vast wealth from populations that desperately need it and to prevent themselves ever being brought to justice.

Without the kind of companies sold by the BVI, these kleptocrats couldn’t have stolen what they stole. And without their business and the fees it generated, the BVI would not have transformed itself from the most “backward unit in the British Colonial Empire”, as one imperial official called it in the 1940s. As of 2019, per capita, the British Virgin Islands was richer than the United Kingdom.