UK government criticised for handing furlough cash to ‘homophobic’ churches

The UK government’s furlough scheme has been condemned as “reckless and irresponsible”, for handing tens of thousands of pounds to “homophobic” churches.

An openDemocracy investigation found that dozens of religious organisations with a track record of anti-gay preaching have been financially supported by the government during the COVID pandemic.

They include churches that have labelled homosexuality as “repulsive” and “demonic”, as well as the group Jesus House, which was recently accused of “a history of supporting conversation therapy”.

Leading human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell condemned the furlough payouts, describing them as “de facto state endorsement of homophobic institutions”.

One church to have benefited from the furlough scheme is the Redeemed Christian Church of God, a Pentecostal megachurch founded in Nigeria, which runs a sizable network of organisations across the UK.

The ministry is led by Nigeria-based pastor Enoch Adeboye, who has called homosexuality “evil” and said that gay marriage could bring about the end of human civilisation. Sunday school materials published by the ministry have also previously taught that “homosexuality is a sin” that “needs to be laid at the cross and repented of”.

Adeboye has also suggested that no matter how many coronavirus vaccines are made, the pandemic will continue “until the high and mighty admit that safety is of the Lord”.

One of the ministry’s churches in London, Jesus House, came under the spotlight last month after it was visited by Labour leader Keir Starmer. He later apologised, saying: “I completely disagree with Jesus House’s beliefs on LGBT+ rights.”

In 2009, Jesus House was accused of carrying out “exorcisms” on gay people, while the church’s pastor has previously campaigned against LGBT equality legislation, designed to make it illegal to discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation.

The church has since claimed it “does not advocate exorcism for people with same-sex attraction”.