Urgent changes needed to tackle dirty money in British politics, says new report

The UK’s election watchdog should be given the power to hand out larger fines to deter shadowy donations and foreign interference, an influential standards committee has said.

Loopholes in the law risk allowing secretive groups to act as “a route for foreign money to influence UK elections”, according to a report published today by the Committee on Standards in Public Life.

The watchdog's review of electoral finance calls for stronger regulation and enforcement around political donations to tackle potential “vulnerabilities”.

The report also calls for the Electoral Commission’s maximum fines for breaking electoral law to be raised to £500,000. The current limit is just £20,000.

Lord Evans of Weardale, the committee’s chair, said the rise of digital campaigning has made it “harder to track how much is being spent, on what, where and by whom”.

In particular, the report warns about so-called “unincorporated associations”. These groups are not listed on Companies House, meaning their financial backers can remain anonymous. But they are still allowed to donate money to political parties.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 this morning, Lord Evans – who is the former head of MI5 – said these groups “can sometimes look slightly shadowy, because you don’t know who has given money to them but they can then contribute funds to campaigns”.