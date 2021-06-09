Five lessons from Argentina’s feminist movements’ fight for legal abortions

In December 2020, Argentina’s parliament approved a bill to legalise abortion on request up to the 14th week of pregnancy. Abortion is now legal, free and safe in South America’s second-largest country.

While other countries attempt to criminialise (or recriminalise) abortion, it was a huge victory for Argentina’s feminist movements. These movements, which continued to campaign for legalisation throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and one of the world’s longest and strictest lockdowns, can teach us how to succeed despite overwhelming challenges.

I moved to Buenos Aires in February 2020 to learn with and from feminist movements fighting to legalise abortion, as part of my doctorate. I immediately felt the energy of the Marea Verde (Green Tide), the wave of feminist movements campaigning for sexual and reproductive rights and bodily autonomy. The Marea Verde was everywhere in the capital, making the colour green synonymous with the fight for legal abortion.

People of diverse ages, backgrounds and ethnicities organised meetings, parties and protests on an almost daily basis. Pibas (teenagers), históricas (feminists over the age of 70), immigrant and Indigenous women, and trans people – all came together with a common goal: defending the autonomy of their bodies. All indicators suggested that the bill to legalise abortion would be approved in the first few months of 2020.

But then the world suddenly stopped. The COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Argentina and highlighted what feminist movements have been saying for years: the importance of the work performed by women and feminised bodies, such as nursing, caring for children or the elderly, cleaning – all of which are often overlooked or not recognised as work. The pandemic also highlighted what these movements have been denouncing: the crisis of social reproduction and inequality.

The government ordered a mandatory lockdown, and everything came to a halt. Only those services considered essential were open (supermarkets, pharmacies, hospitals and clinics), and one could leave the house only for essential purposes, staying within 500 meters from the house. Gatherings were prohibited and a curfew of 8pm was strictly enforced.

All of this deepened already abyssal inequalities. As Georgina Mansilla from the resistance movement, La Poderosa (The Powerful), told me, “How can they tell us to stay at home if we don't have enough [money] to buy food? How can they tell us to wash our hands, if we don't have water or basic sanitation?”