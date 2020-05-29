Audacity is necessary in Ecuador

Others warn that as long as wildlife markets in China are not closed and their habitats continue to be invaded, other equally or even more dangerous viruses will inevitably follow COVID-19, in the same way that SARS, MERS, Ebola or AIDS preceded it.

Those who seek an early 'return to normality' overlook that the world we live in today is already no longer the same as it was at the beginning of the year 2020. That there is no back to normal. And that everything indicates that it was precisely what we considered normal that caused this multidimensional systemic crisis.

A civilization that has established competitive individualism, appropriation, exploitation, domination and control as its guiding principles. That has despised the peoples concerned with reciprocity, collaboration, redistribution and interdependence as primitive, backward, or underdeveloped. That has chosen to put the ‘right to private property’ above all other rights. Which has allowed these guiding principles to also shape its societal relations with nature, a nature conceived as an infinite store of ‘resources’, instead of recognizing it as a complex life system of which we are part.

The elites that this model has engendered have serious difficulties in interpreting the moment. Their proposals belong, without any disguise, to the field of necropolitics. They press impatiently to resume business, albeit by sacrificing the vulnerable population, as in the United States. In Ecuador, the only response they find to the collapse of the extractivist model is more of the same: the intensification and expansion of extraction, further devastating the territories that sustain life by providing food, water and biodiversity, and incurring into even more foreign debt.

They remain trapped in the neoliberal mantra of ‘there is no alternative’, which reduces their imagination to the three dogmatic recipes of neoclassical economy that the tiny coronavirus has deactivated: economic growth, exports and foreign investment. They insist on confusing the well-being of ‘the (capitalist) economy ’, which is expressed in abstract and simplifying macroeconomic figures, with the well-being of people and communities.

About poverty

We are, as economists say, in the face of an economic recession of historical dimensions, greater than that of 1929. While millions of people are losing their formal jobs, 60% of the economically active population who, according to the ILO, work in the informal economy mainly without any rights or guarantees, are exposed to the virus and to hunger at the same time. In Latin America, it turns out that 60% of this group are women.

Since the declaration of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) in 2000, global institutions have been trying to build a narrative of a constantly diminishing global poverty, in an effort to sustain the illusion that the model of infinite economic growth leads to the well-being of all, in a history of linear progress. Simultaneously, not only the inequality in the world increased in a scandalous way, through all kinds of expropriation processes that constantly produce poverty. At the same time, the environmental disaster caused by overuse and devastation of ecosystems was also unfolding.

Multi-millionaires like Bill Gates gladly reinforce this narrative as it legitimizes the concentration of wealth in their hands, disseminating graphics on their networks of how capitalism, since 1820, has continuously contributed to reducing world poverty. Graphs that, according to critical voices such as that of economic anthropologist Jason Hickel, in addition to not having a serious data basis, rather tell the story of how a large part of the world's population, which until the second post-war period still lived fundamentally off their fertile land, auto-production and reciprocity with their environment, have been forcibly expropriated from those livelihoods to be ‘included’ into the capitalist markets.

Of course, if poverty is measured in terms of money or consumption, and not (also) in terms of access to fertile land, forests, biodiversity, or free seeds, a very peculiar perspective on well-being, one that suits big capital, is easily imposed.

Hickel also demonstrates how, from the Millennium Development Goals declaration onward, the United Nation’s methods to represent world poverty statistically have been adjusted several times until they showed the desired result. The great illusion of development and the constant improvement of the state of the world, which in some way constitutes the raison d'être of the United Nations System itself, could simply not be betrayed.

Now, the forecasts are the other way around. According to Oxfam, if no drastic measures are taken, after the pandemic more than half of the world population could live in conditions of monetary poverty. According to ECLAC estimates, in Latin America and the Caribbean alone there would be 30 million more people who would live without a minimum monetary income. And nowadays, they would actually do so without having access to a plot of land, a vegetable garden, a farm or a forest to hold on to. Being poor indeed.

Capitalism suddenly spits out again all these populations that it insisted on ingesting over decades; the people who were ‘included’ in the markets, who were forcibly taken out of their ‘underdeveloped’ peasant and subsistence economies to transform them into urban consumers, dependent on an income, able to get into debt and to be squeezed for the benefit of others, even if only a little.