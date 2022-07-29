Some 40 kilometres from the Brazilian city of Altamira, ‘Photograph Belo Monte’ is written in large, white letters next to the highway – inviting the public to stop and admire the monumental hydroelectric dam on the Xingú River.

It is here that Daniela Silva cries out, “Belo Monte is dead!”, as she lays down a poster handwritten with the same message.

Daniela’s family is among the more than 14,000 people displaced by the construction of the hydropower plant, which has violently disrupted the local ecosystem.

They were resettled in small, newly built houses known as ‘ruquis’ (a colloquial term for ‘collective urban resettlements’) far from the river they had lived alongside and no longer within walking distance of Altamira city centre.

“Before, there was a really strong sense of community,” says Dani, as she is known locally. “When we were little girls, we played together in the streets, and the community took care of us while our parents went out to work or fish in the river.

“We belonged to the river, to the forest. We were happy. We were rich.”