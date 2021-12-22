Winds of change blow through indigenous lands in La Guajira

Wind energy companies currently express satisfaction with the agreements they have reached with Wayuú communities. However, questions have been raised about these agreements. ‘The East Wind Comes with Revolutions’, a 2019 report on wind farms in La Guajira by the Indepaz peace research institute, said that construction of the power plants can fragment closely knit communities. Meanwhile, the companies are behaving as if royalties are a fix for everything, thereby ignoring a basic reality: the indigenous peoples’ relationship with their land is very different from that found in urban societies, where territory is a commodity that can be easily bought and sold. For indigenous communities, land is integral to their identity. In addition, they perceive the wind farms as controlling the wind, which is sacred to Wayúu cosmogony and is embodied by Jouktai, the wind deity.

Gómez is pessimistic about the large wind farms. Their arrival, she says, means there will be no future for the Wayúu communities. “Our territory is priceless,” she said. “They can give us all the thousands and thousands and millions, but we will still not be well paid. Our wealth is in the land. Our wealth is in the sea. Our wealth is in the air. How are we going to get rid of what is ours? How are we going to allow them to come and fool us like that, and talk about development?”

Such talk doesn’t cut it with business elites in Bogotá or Medellín. Their perception of the guajiros – the Wayúu people – is loaded with racist prejudice. They consider them violent, rebellious, ignorant thieves. It is often said that La Guajira is in a miserable state because the Wayúus stole all the compensation that Cerrejón offered and that the same will happen with the wind farms. But the truth is that while the region is starving, the railway track that is used to transport roughly 100,000 tons of coal a day to Puerto Bolívar, 150 kilometres away, is in perfect working order.

Alongside the train track, the Wayúu live in extreme poverty, comparable to some of the poorest parts of Africa. Child malnutrition is six times higher than the national average. There is hunger and thirst because much of middle and upper Guajira lacks water. There are no power lines, and the existing roads are in a sorry state, becoming impassable mud tracks when it rains.