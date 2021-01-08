Donald Trump, the scorpion, and the assault on the shining city on the hill

Wednesday, January 6 2021 was a day that will live in infamy in the history of the United States. The culmination of the assault on the temple of American democracy by hordes of fanatics spurred on by a demented egomaniac exemplifies how liberal democracies can be killed without the need to be shot down by an outside enemy. The most cynical and self-destructive national populism seen since the Russian Revolution and the rise of fascism in Europe attempted to assault American democracy and forcibly reverse the legitimate outcome of democratic elections. It almost succeeded.

This is unheard of in a republic that has been, since its foundation, the world reference for a system of government based on the constitutional order, which consecrates the people as sovereign, the rule of law, separation of powers, and which free, direct, periodic and transparent elections are the basis of its legitimacy.

During the 20th century, putting an end to liberal democracy as the worst system of government, if we exclude all the others (Churchill dixit), was a task to which first Hitler and Nazism, and then the late USSR, applied themselves with determination. For the Soviets, Western-style democracy was nothing more than a corrupt, bourgeois order designed to shore up the capitalist system based on capital's exploitation of the working class. But the USSR failed, and the wall came tumbling down.

The vacuum left by the USSR collapse was filled by al-Qaeda when it symbolically attacked the heart of capitalism represented by New York's Twin Towers. That catastrophic event gave rise to the first decade of the 21st century marked by the war against Islamic terrorism whose fantasy was the establishment of a Universal Caliphate, which would, at last, put an end to the great Satan, personified by the United States.

For the American empire, having an external enemy as clear as Bin Laden justified continuing its overwhelming global military deployment and spending trillions of dollars on wars it could not win, but which continued to enrich an American industry in the hands of a few unscrupulous businessmen.