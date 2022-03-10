Gabriel Boric’s election as president of Chile in December was undoubtedly the most important political event to happen in Latin America in 2021.

Boric defeated José Antonio Kast, a far-Right supporter of dictator Augusto Pinochet, and ran on a platform of more social protections for the poor and higher taxes on the rich. The success or failure of Boric’s government will affect the Left’s ability to renew itself in the region. But the new administration, led by the youngest president in the country’s history (just 35), faces an enormous challenge.

Boric’s youthful, progressive, majority-women cabinet is inspired by the democratic socialism of Salvador Allende, Chile’s first ever socialist leader. His task is to oversee a profound transformation of Chilean society, burying the neoliberal economic model and building a fairer, more inclusive country. The mobilisation of social movements will be fundamental to this. In fact, Boric and the current political cycle is the result of a decade of social mobilisation in Chile.

Chile has gone from laboratory of neoliberalism to cauldron of struggles and has long been considered a development paradigm for emerging economies, because it combined economic openness with democratic stability. But Chilean neoliberalism became increasingly discredited when mass protests broke out in October 2019.

The violence and unrest sparked by a rise in metro fares in the capital, Santiago, showed the world the hidden side of the Chilean model: high levels of inequality, and lives rendered precarious by a privatised pension system as well as mostly privatised public services including water, healthcare and education. How did Chile transition from being the very embodiment of neoliberalism to this moment, when the very basis of that model is being questioned?

Student activism

The mobilisation of secondary school students in 2006 and university students in 2011 provide a framework to understand this shift. In fact, Chile's new president (who won the election with more votes than any other candidate in the country’s history) started his political career in student activism.

In 2012, Boric was elected president of the University of Chile’s student federation (FECH), one of the country’s two main student unions. Two of his closest collaborators and political allies at the time were the prominent student leaders Camila Vallejo and Giorgio Jackson. Vallejo, who is now the Boric government’s spokesperson, was FECH president in 2011. Jackson – who Boric chose as his secretary general – was president of FEUC at the Catholic University, Chile’s second major student union, also in 2011. Jackson founded the Democratic Revolution party, which grew out of the 2011 protests.

All three – Boric, Vallejo and Jackson – protested vehemently against the commercialisation of education during Sebastián Piñera's first term as president (2010–14). Ten years after the ‘Chilean spring’ of 2011, Piñera will hand over the reins of power to a generation of student leaders.

Boric's rise to the highest office in the land shows the relationship between the cycle of mass mobilisation and electoral politics. The student activism of 2011 had an immediate political effect. Boric, Vallejo and Jackson became elected members of Congress, joining a student caucus in the lower house of Chile’s legislature, the Chamber of Deputies.