Jair Bolsonaro is betting on chaos in Brazil

Brazil, once the flagship of social democracy in Latin America, has become an international pariah. Since his inauguration as president on 1 January 2019, Jair Bolsonaro has been implementing the programmed destruction of the 1988 constitution, which sanctioned the return to democracy after more than two decades of military dictatorship, at warp speed.

The retired army captain has never hidden his contempt for the rule of law. From the outset, it was obvious that he would try to move from far-Right populism to full-scale authoritarianism. No one could have imagined, however, that he would turn Brazil into a mass grave.

The scourge of the militias

Since February, Bolsonaro has had de facto control of both houses of Congress because lawmakers endorsed by him were chosen as speakers. By offering perks (half-a-billion euros for pork-barrel projects), ministries and government jobs, the president has the support of a bloc of lawmakers known as the Centrao or ‘grand centre’. This cross-party group is known for its venality rather than for any ideological commitments.

Amid growing calls for Bolsonaro to be held accountable, he is trying to protect himself against impeachment for multiple alleged crimes. These include historical negation with his plans to celebrate the 1964 coup, ecological denialism by allowing the destruction of the Amazon, and his refusal to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Now, he wants to push forward with projects such as home schooling, the fight against paedophilia, and the persecution of so-called ‘gender ideologies’ in national education – all of which are popular with evangelical conservative voters. He is also pursuing neoliberal economic reforms such as privatisation, administrative reform and budgetary austerity, which appease banks and big business. Bolsonaro’s minister of finance, Paulo Guedes, is a so-called Chicago Boy, an advocate of the principles of Milton Friedman and the Chicago school of free-market economics.

Bolsonaro is also trying to loosen gun laws to reduce gun control and increase the number of guns the police, members of the armed forces and the judiciary could legally own for self-defence. This would directly benefit the military police, as well as army personnel involved in the federal government’s ongoing operations against drug traffickers, notably in Rio de Janeiro. Countless civilians, mostly those who are Black and poor, have been killed in such operations – including many children. There has been a surge in paramilitary militias in the favelas (low-income settlements or slums) and popular neighbourhoods of Brazil’s major cities. The militias, made up of former soldiers, policemen and firemen, are a parallel force. Like a mafia, the militia engages in racketeering, compete for power with drug traffickers and infiltrate political networks. Militias were once part of the death squads of Brazil’s dictatorship, which lasted until 1985. Now, they are said to have access to the highest echelons of power. By some accounts, they control nearly 60% of Rio de Janeiro.

But the president's approval ratings have been seriously eroded by his mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis. In April, the Supreme Court ordered the Senate, the upper house of Parliament, to investigate the mishandling. Elsewhere, leading politicians and analysts have called for his removal and he has been accused of crimes against humanity in the International Criminal Court.

Bolsonaro's room for manoeuvre is likely to be significantly restricted. The succession of crises, attacks on democracy, negligence towards his people’s health, and budgetary distortions have changed the way he is seen. The president has become toxic. It is becoming more likely with every day that he will not finish out his term in office.