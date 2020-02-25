Julián: facing the road that destroys his part of the Amazon

This is a turning point for the Achuar people, who have seen how their Shuar brothers have benefited from rapid transportation to the capital in 4X4 cars and buses that can bypass the rockiest obstacles, especially flood waters. But the Achuar have also seen the scale of the catastrophe that roads bring in the northern Amazon, where the oil industry is based.

However, the decision has been made: the road will reach the old landing strip for small planes built by the missionaries in Copataza. Since the beginning of the settlements of these communities, no more than five or six decades ago, these runways have been their primary means of communication since the journey otherwise would take days or sometimes even weeks, on canoe or by foot.

Unwanted efectos

During the debate in the communal house, the elders of the community express their scepticism at the arrival of the road and address repeatedly the dangers it represents. Illegal loggers will arrive, along with alcohol, violence, and evangelical missionaries will have easier access. Other threats to the community will inevitably follow.

Still, they agree to open the territory to the road recognising the fragile consensus that was previously agreed. Aurelio, the most articulate leader, tells us: "the decision has been taken, and it would take a hundred Aurelios to reverse it”.

After the assembly, Julian is authorized to speak on behalf of the community and defends the arrival of the road, although the decision does not satisfy everyone. With much more enthusiasm than when talking about the road, Julián speaks about the decisions that will have to be made, from now on, to control its imminent impact.

There is also uncertainty about the schedule for completion. A lot depends on the governor of the province of Pastaza, and the political situation in the country is tense and complicated. Two weeks before the visit to Achuar territory, Ecuador was blockaded and Quito, the capital, was occupied by more than 40,000 indigenous people.

They came from the Andean highlands and the Amazon basin in protest against the neoliberal austerity measures adopted without warning by the government. The protest resulted in riots that lasted 12 consecutive days. The repression by the militarized police was brutal, the resistance invincible, and finally, when the casualties began to accumulate, the government withdrew the package of measures. Two weeks later, they presented an alternative to the deficit reduction that the government had planned to please the IMF.

It is important for the indigenous community that leader Jaime Vargas, is an indigenous Achuar. Displaced to Puyo, Julián actively participated in the Ecuadorian protests, and it increased his conviction that it was important to resist the negative impact of the arrival of the road to Copataza. Under consideration now is what the final layout of that road will be, where the river and the road will connect and, most importantly, whether the road will cross the river.

Opposition to the construction of a bridge is unanimous. Opening a road that crosses to the other side of the river means jeopardising the virgin forest on the other side, where controlling illegal extractive activity would be practically impossible for the community. The dream option would be the construction of a cable car to cross the river.

Downstream, during the canoe trip to the community of Sharamentsa, there are many signs of destruction of the territory . On some of the islands there is balsa wood being extracted. Strong and light , balsa is highly valuable

Julián feels the weight of responsibility on him. He knows that his territory, which until now has been protected by isolation and inaccessibility, will become something very different from what is today.

Julián's dream

If the Achuar maintain their collective decision making processes, they will be more able to ease the tensions that will inevitably result from the temptation of the riches that the road is expected to bring.

Julián is determined to preserve sovereignty, to make the new river port work, to prevent the road from continuing to penetrate into the jungle and to ensure that the river can only be crossed by cable car. There is hope that the project of electric canoes propelled by solar energy led by the Kara Solar Foundation can be developed and that the necessary recharging stations are installed along the Pastaza River. Julian wants to connect his dreams and the dreams of the Auchar people to the opportunities that solar energy bring

The Achuar Indians, who were not colonized and have survived multiple threats, attach paramount importance to their dreams. They use them to guide their daily lives as well as their most important decisions.

And they reveal their dreams at dawn, while drinking the local infusion, oblongas calabazas la wayusa, that induces a cleansing vomit intended to strengthen them before their hard day of work.

Today, before the imminent arrival of the road, the certainty of continuing to defend the jungle from external aggressions depends, perhaps more than ever on the history of the Achuar people, on the dreams of Julián and on the faith that the Auchuar people have of continuing to dream.