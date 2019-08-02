Brazil’s democracy under threat – the attack against universities as a space for critical thinking

According to Mr. Carvalho, not only did the military allow one or other communist to survive, but it also gave them the freedom to "do what they did, [and] even created instruments, financed communist films, let the communists take over the entire press and the entire university system where today [the communists] cynically exercise a power of censorship” (2).

Thus, if the military were victorious against the alleged direct communist attack on the state and power, they lost, however, the cultural war. The tearing of the bodies was not enough to silence the Gramscian soul that went on to win over the university campuses. The military gained power temporarily, but lost the ideological war. After all, according to de Carvalho, they "had no plan, no ideology”.

With the Bolsonaro government, the ideologue of the barracks comes to the forefront and adds to his audience evangelical politicians and neoliberal economists. De Carvalho appointed two Ministers of State: the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Ernesto Araújo), and the Ministry of Education (first, for a brief period Ricardo Velez, and then Abraham Waintraub). These brought an unprecedented ideological bent to these portfolios. In a text entitled “Trump and the West”, Mr. Ernesto Araújo writes the following:

"alongside politics, in the normal sense of state decision-making process and all that surrounds it, we increasingly perceive the existence and importance of a metapolitics; that is, the set of ideas, culture, philosophy, history, and symbols that act both at the rational level and the emotional level of consciousness" (3).

This set of ideas, however, is alien to modernity. Against the decadence of the West, which knows its rock-bottom in postmodern nihilism, Mr. Araújo proposes resuming a pre-modern, or rather, anti-modern agenda, returning to a supposed "mythical Western cultural tradition", which is represented by none other than Donald Trump and epitomize in his address to the people of Poland (4).

What guides the West as a nation is not human rights, the sovereignty of the people, freedom as an individual right that must be protected against oppression, , or equality; rather the West Nation is guided. by faith in God. But why Trump?

"In calling for God in Warsaw Square, Trump attacks the heart of postmodernity (...). This God for whom Westerners yearn, or should yearn, the God of Trump (...), is the God who acts in history, who is transcendent and immanent at the same time (...) Only a God could still save the West, a God operating for the nation - including and perhaps mainly the American nation.

Heidegger never believed in America as the bearer of the torch of the West (...) Perhaps Heidegger would have changed his mind after hearing Trump's speech in Warsaw and would have said: Nur noch Trump kann Abendland retten, only Trump can still save the West" (5).

There is no argument, however, that supports such a vision, since it finds its grounding, according to Mr. Araújo, in the most inexorable faith, and only in the faith and culture that emanates from it. In fact, all the Theory that guide modern political thought are superficial, proof of the intellectual inanity of the philosophes who, as anti-Christians, fomented the French Revolution.

Thus, it is not by chance that, for the ideologues of Bolsonarism, the high point of the history of Brazil, that mythical past to which, according to them, we must return, is to be found between the years 1806 to 1822, the period in which the Portuguese monarchy was transferred to Brazil, in order to save Christianity (6).

It is not surprising, therefore, that philosophy and sociology, as well as the humanities are under strong attack in Brazil by President Bolsonaro. The public justification offered is budgetary - they would be prioritizing other areas, which they present as having greater economic potential, that is, the government would be taking funding away from the Humanities and investing in technical areas in order to provide better return for the taxpayers and the students.