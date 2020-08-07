To postpone the election of the President of the Inter-American Development Bank is a priority

In this context, it is imperative to rethink priorities and to begin an open political dialogue among all the country members of the IDB, leading towards a new consensus on multilateral financing with a comprehensive vision. Without a base of renewed legitimacy and without approved programmatic agreements, whoever assumes the responsibility of heading the IDB will see its institutional capacity to support the countries in the arduous task of economic and social reconstruction after the pandemic diminished.

That task calls for debating and questioning the current meaning of the words "inter-American" and "development," from which the IDB has built its identity for six decades. The great majority of this continent demands development with more equal opportunities, livable cities, an efficient green economy, job opportunities for young people in areas of true innovation, a larger role for women without unfair imbalances, education with no digital gaps, and strengthened healthcare systems after the experience of the COVID-19 crisis.

The role of the IDB and other multilateral financial institutions will be essential. It requires that the Bank act with full responsibility and medium and long-term roadmaps that allow for it to anticipate unexpected shocks. For this reason, we propose suspending the election of President of the Bank at the next IDB Assembly, so that the next few months may be dedicated to defining strategies and priorities, after which we shall agree by consensus on who will be at the head of the institution. This opportunity should also serve to formally confirm that a Latin American or Caribbean citizen must hold the Presidency of the institution. In this circumstance, it is a matter of collectively taking on the challenge of a decade that leads us to meet the goals established in the 2030 UN Agenda.

We emphatically call on all IDB member governments to establish this period of reflection and avoid unnecessary divisions to put continental coexistence at risk precisely when regional cooperation is more necessary than ever.

The moment calls for the IDB to become an entity with inter-American political legitimacy. That must be the key objective of our governments and societies. Diplomats, politicians and academics who are members of the Latin American Reflection Roundtable and the personalities who subscribe this document, announce our willingness to participate and contribute to the processes in favor of strong, effective and democratic multilateral institutions.

La Paz-Lima-Santiago-Buenos Aires-Montevideo-Sao Paulo-Quito-Bogotá-Caracas-San José-Managua-Port of Spain-Mexico City.

4 August 2020.

Abal Medina, Juan Manuel. Former Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers. Argentina. Adins, Sebastien. Professor. Pontifical Catholic University. Peru. Adrianzén, Alberto, Former member of the Andean Parliament. Peru. Allende Busi, Isabel. Senator. National Congress of Chile. Altman, Jossette. Executive Secretary of FLACSO. San Jose. Amorim, Celso. Former Minister of Defense. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Brazil. Anguiano Roch, Eugenio. Former Ambassador. Mexico. Araníbar, Antonio. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Bolivia. Ayala Mora, Enrique. President. College of America. Andean University Simon Bolivar. Ecuador. Barragán Valencia, Héctor. Political Analyst and Journalist. Mexico. Barros, Cristian. Former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs. Chile Basáñez Ebergenyl, Miguel. Former Ambassador to the United States. Mexico. Becerril Straffon, Rodolfo. Economist. Researcher Professor. College of Morelos. Mexico. Bergamino, Ariel. Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs. Uruguay. Bernal Meza, Raúl. Professor. Center University. Argentina. Berúmen Torres, Edmundo. National and International Survey Consultant. Mexico. Bielsa, Rafael. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Argentina. Bitar, Sergio. Former Minister of Education and Former Minister of Public Works. Former Senator. Chile. Bizzozero, Lincoln. Professor and Researcher. University of the Republic. Uruguay.

20. Borda, Sandra. Professor. University of Los Andes. Colombia.

21. Bordón, José Octavio. Senator. Former Ambassador. Argentina.

22. Busso, Annabella. Professor. National University of Rosario. Argentina.

23. Caetano, Gerardo. Professor and Researcher. University of the Republic. Uruguay.

24. Carrión, Francisco. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Ecuador.

25. Casar, José. University Programme of Development Studies. UNAM. México.

26. Cepeda Ruiz, María Enriqueta. INCIDE Social. Mexico.

27. Chacón, Susana. Director of the Tepoztlán Center Víctor L. Urquidi. Urquidi. Mexico.

28. Chavarría Machado, Claudia Pamela. Researcher. INCIDE Social. Mexico.

29. Cordera Campos, Rolando. Professor Emeritus of UNAM. México.

30. Costa, Gino. Member of Congress. Perú.

31. De La Puente, Juan. Professor. University of San Martín de Porres. Perú.

32. De María y Campos, Mauricio. Former Ambassador to South Africa. México.

33. Delgado Ballesteros, Gabriela. Researcher Professor. IIUE. UNAM. Mexico.

34. Díaz Maynard, Alvaro. Former Dean at the Agronomy Faculty. Uruguay.

35. Dookeran, Winston. Former Minister de Finance. Trinidad and Tobago.

36. Drago, Rolando. Ambassador of the Foreign Service. Chile.

37. Escobar, Ramiro. Professor. Pontifical Catholic University. Peru.

38. Fajardo, Sergio. Former Governor of Antioquia. Former Presidential Candidate. Colombia.

39. Fernández Amunátegui, Mariano. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Chile.

40. Fernández, Gustavo. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Bolivia.

41. Ferrero Costa, Eduardo. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Peru.

42. Fortin, Carlos. Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, 1998-2005. Chile.

43. Gallardo, Javier. Professor and Researcher. University of the Republic. Uruguay.

44. García Sayán, Diego. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Peru.

45. Gatti, Daniel. Lawyer and Jurist. Uruguay

46. Gomes, Gerson. Former ECLAC and FAO Official. Uruguay.

47. González González, Guadalupe. Professor. The College of Mexico.

48. González-Olaechea, Franco, Javier. Former ILO Official. Peru.

49. Goñi, José. Former Minister of Defense. Chile.

50. Grebe, Horst. Former Minister of Economic Development. Prisma Institute. Bolivia.

51. Heine, Jorge. Former Ambassador. Former State Minister. Chile.

52. Heredia Zubieta, Carlos. Professor. CIDE. México.

53. Hirst, Mónica. Professor UTDT. IESP-UERJ. Brazil.

54. Holguín, María Ángela. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Colombia.

55. Insulza, José Miguel. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Chile.

56. Iturralde Ballivián, Carlos. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Bolivia.

57. Jarquín, Edmundo. Former Presidential Candidate. Nicaragua.

58. Jiménez Mayor, Juan. Former President of the Council of Ministers of Peru.

59. Jiménez Morales, Maryhen. Professor. Central University of Venezuela.

60. Jordán, Nicole. Professor. UCB. Bolivia

61. Jusidman Rapoport, Clara. President. Centro of the Tepoztlán Center Víctor L. Urquidi. Mexico.

62. Kahhat, Farid. Professor at PUCP. Peru.

63. Kisic, Drago. Director at Macroconsult. Peru.

64. Kovacs, Karen. International Consultant. Mexico.

65. Kresalja, Baldo. Former Minister of Justice. Peru.

66. Lafer, Celso. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Brazil.

67. Lerner Ghitis, Salomón. Former President of the Council of Ministers. Peru.

68. Letelier, Juan Pablo. Senator. National Congress of Chile.

69. López Giral, Dorotea. Institute of International Studies. Universidad of Chile.

70. Lousteau, Martín. Senator and Former Ambassador. Argentina.

71. Luiselli, Cassio. Former Ambassador. Adviser. Food Security forthe Americas. IICA. Mexico.

72. Lustig, Nora. Professor. Tulane University.

73. Machicado Saravia, Flavio. Former Minister of Finance. Bolivia.

74. Machinea, José Luis. Former Minister of Economy. Argentina.

75. Maira, Luis. Former Minister of Social Development. Chile.

76. Malcorra, Susana. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Argentina.

77. Marcos Giacomán, Ernesto. Economist and Consultant. Mexico.

78. Martínez Martínez, Sergio. Researcher. INCIDE Social. México.

79. Maurás Pérez, Marta. Former Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva. Chile.

80. Maúrtua de Romaña, Oscar. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Peru.

81. Mayoral, César. Former Ambassador to the United Nations, Canada and China. Argentina.

82. Merke, Federico. Professor. University of San Andres. Argentina.

83. Morales Moreno, Isidro. Professor. Monterrey Institute of Technology. Mexico.

84. Morales, Juan Antonio. Professor at UCB. Bolivia.

85. Moreno, Juan Carlos. IADB. Professor and Researcher. Faculty of Economy. UNAM. Mexico.

86. Murillo De La Rocha, Javier. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Bolivia.

87. Navarrete, Jorge Eduardo. Eminent Ambassador. Mexico.

88. Nin Novoa, Rodolfo. Former Vice-President and Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Uruguay.

89. Ocampo, José Antonio. Professor. Columbia University. Former Director of the Bank of the Republic. Colombia.

90. Ominami, Carlos. Former Minister of Economy. Chile.

91. Orellana Halkyer, Rene. Former Minister of Development Planning. Bolivia

92. Orias, Ramiro. Professor at UCB. Bolivia

93. Ortiz Mena L.N., Antonio. Professor. CIDE. Mexico.

94. Oswald Spring, Úrsula. Secretary General. IPRA. Researcher Professor. CRIM. UNAM. Mexico.

95. Pachano, Simón. Professor. Ecuador

96. Padrón, Alvaro. Former Secretary-General. Mercosur Trade Union Central Coordination. Uruguay.

97. Palma Valderrama, Hugo. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Peru.

98. Pardo, Rodrigo. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Colombia.

99. Pellicer, Olga. Ambassador. Professor at ITAM. Mexico.

100. Peres-Cajías, Guadalupe. Professor at UCB. Bolivia.

101. Pérez, Antonio, Former Chief of Agricultural Policy Support Services at FAO, Roma. Uruguay.

102. Puchet, Martín. Professor and Researcher, Faculty of Economy at UNAM. Mexico.

103. Quijano, José Manuel. Former Director General of the Secretariat of Mercosur. Uruguay.

104. Rangel, Ana Patricia. Researcher. INCIDE Social. México.

105. Reyes, Matta Fernando. Professor. Andrés Bello National University. Chile.

106. Ricúpero, Rubens. Former Minister of Finance. Brazil.

107. Rincón González, Ximena. Senator. National Congress of Chile.

108. Rivas, Eda. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Peru.

109. Riveros, Edgardo. Former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs. Chile.

110. Robledo, Marcos. Former Undersecretary of Defense. Chile.

111. Rodríguez Cuadros, Manuel. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Peru.

112. Rodríguez Gigena, Gonzalo. Former Ambassador to ALADI. Uruguay.

113. Rojas Aravena, Francisco. Chancellor of the University for Peace. San Jose.

114. Rojas, Fernando. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Peru.

115. Rojas Ortuste, Gonzalo. Professor and Researcher. UMSS. La Paz. Bolivia.

116. Romero, Carlos. Professor. Central University. Venezuela.

117. Roncagliolo, Rafael. PUCP. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Peru.

118. Rosales, Osvaldo. Former Director of the International Trade Division of ECLAC. Chile.

119. Russell, Roberto. Professor. Torcuato Di Tella University. Argentina

120. Saltalamacchia, Natalia. Professor. Autonomous Technological Institut, ITAM. Mexico.

121. Salvador, María Isabel. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Ecuador.

122. Sandoval Espinosa, Elena. Former Director. Faculty of Economy. UNAM. Mexico.

123. Schatan, Claudia. Independent International Consultant. Mexico.

124. Sennes, Ricardo. Fernando Henrique Cardoso Institute. Brazil

125. Seoane, Alfredo. Director. CIDES/UMSA. La Paz, Bolivia.

126. Siles, Juan Ignacio. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Bolivia.

127. Soares de Lima, María Regina. Professor. IESP-UERJ. Brazil.

128. Somavía, Juan. Former Director-General of the International Labour Organization. Chile.

129. Stubrin, Marcelo. Former Ambassador. Former Senator. Argentina.

130. Suárez Dávila, Francisco. Former Ambassador to Canada. Mexico.

131. Talavera Gran, Cesar, Former member of FAO. PNUD. Uruguay

132. Tavares, María Herminia. CEBRAP Researcher. São Paulo. Brasil.

133. Tokatlián, Juan Gabriel. Deputy Chancellor. Torcuato Di Tella University. Argentina

134. Trigo Loubiere, Jacques. Former Minister of Finance. Bolivia.

135. Valdés, Juan Gabriel. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Chile.

136. Valdés Ugalde, Francisco. Researcher Professor. Institute for Social Research. UNAM. Mexico.

137. Valdés Ugalde, José Luis. Researcher Professor. CISAN. UNAM. México.

138. Van Klaveren, Alberto. Former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs. Chile.

139. Vidarte, Oscar. Professor. Pontifical Catholic University. Peru.

140. Wagner, Allan. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Peru.

141. Zaratti, Francesco. Physicist. Opinion columnist. Bolivia.

142. Zegada, María Teresa. Professor at UMSS. Bolivia.