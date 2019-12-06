Public opinion in Brazil after the campaigns of Trump and Bolsonaro

Do you defend free thinking around the world? In democraciaAbierta, we fight against censorship, fear, fake news and manipulation, defending free thinking around the world. Donate and help us to defend free thinking here

The Republican Party of the United States has an eye on the next elections and is currently investing hundreds of thousands of dollars per month in an enormous data infrastructure, involving state and local committees led by Trump’s 2020 national campaign. All that apparatus contains at least one phone number or email address of every citizen registered in it and is managed by Brad Parscale, the digital media director and strategist of Trump’s 2016 campaign. In that occasion, the nomination of a digital marketing expert and data strategist, who had never before worked in electoral campaigns, was surprising. During an interview for an American television network, Parscale said he expected to have 50 million voters in his database by the day of the next elections.

The Facebook strategy led by Parscale in 2016 played a central role in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Estimates indicate the republican team was able to post up to 100 different types of targeted ads on social media in 24 hours. Targeted ads are posts with specific messages for each voter or group of voters. For example, personalized messages may be based on geographic determination – as in the case of regions with more industry employees – or on themes the citizen supposedly prioritizes.

Through that same system, the campaign is able to adjust language to approach the same topic according to specific audiences in gradations that may go from more aggressive conservative contents to a more moderate tone. Moreover, specific groups of voters often do not know what the other ones are receiving. On Facebook, these posts that only appear for specific receivers and not in the official page of the campaign are called dark posts. Once such kind of post is shared, it is very difficult to trace back its origin. Dark posts grant more freedom for the campaign to work with contents for specific audiences without running the risk of losing any public because of more controversial messages, since groups that could feel offended may not come to know about the post or associate it to the campaign.

Following the steps of traditional authors in Political Communication, this article discusses the ways digital media have been affecting electoral campaigns and, in this sense, politics and democracy itself. The discussion is based on the campaigns for Donald Trump in 2016 in the United States and Jair Bolsonaro in 2018, Brazil. By the end of the analysis, I make two suggestions. The first one is the idea of “expanded hypermedia” as a way of understanding contemporary political communication. The second one is the notion of “audience atomization” or the “disruption of the public sphere” as a result of digital political communication in the democratic development of societies.

For now, we must recapitulate some of the things that happened in 2016 in the United States. It is worth noting the analysis of the North American context is especially relevant because developments in communication technologies appear first mostly in the United States. When candidates and parties, as well as campaign and news media professionals, in Brazil get acquainted with new communication technologies, they usually look to the practices already tested by their counterparts in North America as reference. Not by chance, the Academic field of Political Communication presents the traditional hypothesis of the “Americanization” of campaigns, which suggests that electoral campaigns in democracies around the world are ever more Americanized, given that candidates, parties, and journalists follow the practices of their US peers.

In this context, the Trump 2016 Republican platform marked definitively the history of US campaigns, especially, in relation to digital media. It is no small accomplishment, since it happened after Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 elections, both won with the intensive use of the internet.