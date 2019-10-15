All the waters: Aroma of the Paraguayan Gran Chaco

This report is one of the two winners of the journalism contest on indigenous issues organized by Survival International, democraciaAbierta and El Espectador.

For Isabel (not her name in Nivaclé) the environment, their homeland, the country is perhaps forty-five square kilometers; perhaps Neuland, four hours if the roads allow; as much Filadelfia, one hour from Neuland.

Her hours – Isabel’s hours - are incessant repetition, not easy, questions on the firewood, predictions about the day the dappled goat (from the community herd) will give birth; or "will Jacinto bring batteries? Will Jacinto remember to bring batteries? When he arrives, will Jacinto bring the batteries?"

The Yishinachat community smells like rosewood and dust. Near the houses, smoke from fragile little braziers lit on the floor complement the aromas inland: the Gran Chaco of Paraguay. Yishinachat is part of the department of Boquerón, the country's largest: one third of the territory of Paraguay, with only 2% of the total population. Asunción is so far from this place as any other city in the world. Isabel never went beyond Filadelfia, the provincial capital, and was there three or four times in her life, and she does not even remember. She remembers all the blondes together.

Blondes are Mennonites, who arrived back in 1920 and settled in the Chaco Boreal, where they established colonies with their three pillars: faith / work / unity to tackle what they called "the green hell." Hell was better for their economy than Russia and Germany, from where they fled. There were decades in which the model of large estates consolidated and Stroessner, president of a lapidary dictatorship that lasted thirty-five years in Paraguay, distributed among friends and contacts huge surfaces of "free land" now exploited for soy. But the great Chaco offered it to the blonde immigrants, because it seemed futile. Currently, the Mennonites cooperative establishments generate 75% of Paraguay's dairy production and its livestock is exported to the most demanding international markets.

The relationship between Mennonites and Indians was, from the beginning, irregular but peaceful. However, some disregard for native peoples can be perceived in the environment, which are considered the lowest social sector. They, the Mennonites, a vivid portrait of the blessing of progress, see in them – the others – poor Indians. At most - the Sunday after church - poor Indians: the obvious portrait of failure; a dirty mirror of ourselves according to them - if we did not do what we should.

Isabel knows this but has other concerns. Paulina (also not her name in Nivaclé) also perceives it. She is health promoter – most like a doctor to the community – and she perceives it: for the rest (Mennonites, Paraguayans, foreigners or Creole) they are the lowest rung. But she does not complain or dwells on the wrongs, because she has more important matters to think about: that children complete their immunization record – that they indeed receive the vaccines –; examine the homes to see if there are kissing bugs (insects responsible for the transmission of Chagas disease) and ask for the umpteenth time, some sort of commitment to combat them.