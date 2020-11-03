US Venezuelans: for Biden or Trump?

The sharp deterioration of the economic, political and humanitarian situation in homeland Venezuela over the last few years has prompted up to 5 million Venezuelan out of the country, and a number, albeit modest, of those have established in the US. Thus, the Venezuelan population in the United States has risen 54% since 2015. Currently, about 329.000 Venezuelans are residing in the United States, 237.782 of them situated in Florida alone.

Venezuelans already represent the fifth-largest Latin American population in the U.S. Their voice is powerful and can sway the results of the elections, especially because most of them live in the widely recognized swing state of Florida. This circumstance has made them somehow decisive about the future of America and, indeed of the whole world, should they exercise their vote.

Yet Venezuelan-Americans remain strongly divided in the presidential election. The polarization has strengthened over time, along with the speculations about the legitimacy of the results.

Venezuelan Trump supporters perpetually hold on to the hope that a second Republican term would help the country lean away from the socialism they ran away from.

During a trip to Florida, Trump met with Venezuelan nationals who formerly fled Maduro’s administration and accused Biden of being a ‘puppet’ of the radical left.

Trump’s allusions to the similarities of Biden’s agenda to socialism is what has driven some former Democratic Venezuelan-Americans to switch to the Republican party.

However, the Venezuelans for Biden movement demonstrate that not everyone believes Trump’s rhetoric supporting Venezuelans’ interests.

Venezuelan-Americans who support Biden claim that the Trump administration has caused more harm than good, as the president’s words haven’t matched his actions.

For instance, many Biden supporters point out the Republican irony of denouncing socialism yet increasing difficulties for fleeing Venezuelans seeking asylum from the country’s disastrous crisis. Others point out the devastating effects of sanctions on the country’s economy.

Entrenched positions

It seems like there are two entrenched positions: Venezuelan Republicans who are scandalized by Biden’s alleged leftist policies and Venezuelan Democrats who believe that the Trump administration is not acting in a way that actually benefits the Venezuelan people.