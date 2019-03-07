VivasNosQueremos: Mexican women take to the streets to protests femicides and violence

On social media, the rally was followed and celebrated by hashtags such as #LaNocheEsNuestra (the night is ours) and #LaCalleEsNuestra (the street is ours).

A video tweeted by Ruido en la Red shows women chanting “not one more, no more women killed” during the bike ride.

Another protest is scheduled on International Women's Day on March 8.

“Today, it happened to me.”

The El País story about the kidnappings has made shock waves online since its publication in January 2019.

Testimonies reveal the various terrifying ways through which women can be kidnapped while on the subway — and how bystanders’ indifference end up helping attackers.

On Facebook, Eunice Alonso described her experience of barely escaping a kidnap attempt:

"Well, today it happened to me.

A moment ago I was in the metro station Boulevard puerto aéreo, I was waiting for my train and a young man of 20 to 25 stood really close to me. I felt he pushed something against my ribs […] Initially, I thought he was going to rob me, but then he said “you're coming out with me, you'll see a white van, you'll get in, and if someone says anything you say it's your Uber”. I froze and started having an anxiety attack. I started crying. Then, a lady (I couldn't get her name) asked me “are you OK?”, and when I couldn't answer she yelled “fire! fire!”. People started looking at us, then a policeman approched, and the man [that was holding me] fled."

The lady in this story used a strategy that is recommended by experts: to shout keywords such as “fire” or “earthquake” when asking for help to draw the attention of bystanders and security guards without exposing the attacker directly (as that could trigger a violent reaction on his part).

Data journalism group Serendipia DATA created a collaborative database to map incidents like the one above on Mexico state's metro stations.