Downing Street has banned me from asking questions. Why?

Dear Prime Minister

It’s been some time, but I wonder if you remember the words of David Cameron, shortly before the 2010 general election, when he talked of “sunlight being the best disinfectant.” He promised, should he get the keys to Number 10, to lead a government where honesty and openness would have lead roles.

For brevity’s sake, let’s leave aside whether Mr Cameron fulfilled his promise. Instead, let me concentrate on your own administration.

Over the past two months, your government has held daily briefings on the Covid-19 emergency from Downing Street. They have the appearance, if not the substance, of openness. The media have been allowed to ask questions. Recently the public has joined this Q&A exercise.

Prime Minister, I’ve been a member of the parliamentary press lobby for more years than I care to admit. I’ve worked as a political journalist for the BBC, for the Sunday Times, the Independent and, most recently, for openDemocracy.

I’ve regularly attended Downing Street press briefings during the premierships of John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May and now your own. I hold a parliamentary lobby pass, which is only provided after a strict vetting process.

For decades, that pass is all I’ve needed to attend a lobby gathering and ask whatever question I thought relevant to any emerging story. Until now.

That right, or privilege – you can choose what to call it – has just been ended by you, or perhaps by your advisor Dominic Cummings. And I want to know why.

As a member of the parliamentary lobby, I fully expected to be one of the journalists who would, eventually, be given a slot to ask a question about the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

My recent reporting for openDemocracy has exposed serious flaws in the COVID-19 testing regime. It has voiced concerns among doctors for the safety of critically ill children; and revealed hospital logs which support their fears. And it has highlighted the costly negligence battles the government is preparing to fight over NHS worker deaths.

These stories, and many others produced by openDemocracy in the last few months, have been picked up by all the major news outlets – from the front page of the Telegraph to the BBC, Guardian and Daily Mail.

So why, when I sought to ask a question in the lobby briefing, was I told that openDemocracy has been banned from asking any questions?

This isn’t rumour, or conjecture. An adviser in 10 Downing Street directly told the chair of the lobby, the Daily Mirror’s Pippa Crerar – who arranges the list of media organisations appearing at the daily briefings – that openDemocracy would not be allowed to ask any questions.

Pippa Crerar, chair of the parliamentary press gallery, informs our reporter James Cusick of the decision to bar openDemocracy. | openDemocracy, all rights reserved.

Prime Minister, it appears Mr Cameron’s “sunlight” does not shine inside your Number 10.

There’s a long list of media outlets that have been permitted to quiz you and your ministers at these briefings. Some are entertainment sites like LADbible. Some have well-defined political leanings (Left Foot Forward). Out of all of them, why is it openDemocracy that must be kept away from any televised questioning? What makes us stand out?