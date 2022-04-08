“I’ve heard about families with young children getting into bed at 6pm,” says Ruth London, a campaigner with Fuel Poverty Action. “That’s just devastating. That’s not what should be happening to children – to be in bed because the house is too cold.”

Her words echo a story I heard recently from Laura, a mother of three young children in Sheffield. Laura wants her children to be able to “run round and not be tied down to one room, having to be stuck under blankets”. But this winter, she said, rising prices, a draughty rented home, and her partner’s drop in income meant she’d had little choice but to huddle up in bed with the kids in the evening. Her own health was suffering from “all the stress of bills and prices” and the feeling that “you’re stuck in a corner and there’s no way out”.

As the government faces widespread criticism for failing to act to help us keep our homes warm more affordably – and at less cost to the climate – a feeling of powerlessness is palpable for many. The idea that fuel poverty is just another thing more of us will have to “learn to live with” is devastating.

It’s already gone on too long. In the last seriously cold spell a few years ago, a mum of a young baby, Jodie, living in a private rented flat, told the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire that she “had to make the decision whether we’re going to go with the day being cold or the night being cold”. Another guest, Andrea, said she’d noticed her child “started coming home from school and going straight to bed” but that it had taken her a while to work out why.

Calls to the Gingerbread charity helpline, which assists single parents (nine out of ten of whom are women) are now soaring.

One parent got in touch because their heating bills were “crippling”, but said it felt “cruel not to heat the house to an acceptable level for my daughter”.

Many report making sacrifices: “I don’t use heating in my bedroom, I don’t eat regularly… but this way, my kids don’t go without.” Others were avoiding what they described as “frivolous” hot drinks, and the charity has seen “whole families living in single rooms because that’s all they could afford to heat”.