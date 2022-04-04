Thousands of Britain’s poorest energy customers could miss out on a chance to bring their bills down before winter – because the government allowed its flagship insulation scheme to run out.

On Friday, following questions from openDemocracy, the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy announced an 11th-hour extension to the Energy Company Obligation (ECO), which forces energy suppliers to stump up for insulation and other energy-efficiency improvements for people on low incomes. The ECO had expired hours earlier without a replacement in train.

Suppliers can continue to provide insulation upgrades under the old rules while the details of the replacement scheme are worked out. But the last-minute move appeared to catch energy companies themselves on the hop – and fuel poverty charity National Energy Action has warned that they may be reluctant to carry out the work, as the scheme is no longer backed by legislation.

Asked by openDemocracy about the ECO’s lapse last week, British Gas was the only energy firm to respond, saying it was still waiting for the energy regulator Ofgem to tell it what to do.

The ECO has run in three phases since 2013, the most recent of which ended on Thursday. The government now has limited time to rush through legislation for an official fourth phase.

The UK’s energy price cap jumped 54% on Friday, taking average gas and electricity bills from £1,277 to £1,971 a year. The price cap, which currently covers 22 million households, is predicted to rise another £600 in October.