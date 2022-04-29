Has Macron laid the groundwork for a Le Pen victory in 2027?

Emmanuel Macron’s Pyrrhic victory last Sunday will not solve the contradictions and tensions at the heart of the French political system.

In a rematch of the 2017 presidential election, Macron defeated Marine Le Pen to become the first incumbent to be elected for a second consecutive term in the past 20 years. At face value, it appeared a comfortable victory.

Yet, the gap between the two candidates flatters to deceive. Between 2017 and 2022, Macron lost almost two million votes. Meanwhile, Le Pen, the candidate of the far-Right Rassemblement National party, gained 2.6 million to receive a total of almost 12 million votes this time around. Her party’s rise is undeniable; 20 years ago, under her father’s leadership, it won just 5.5 million votes – 18% of the total vote share.

The main teaching of this election is that the far Right keeps raising the glass ceiling of its political acceptability. It is now a political force that is firmly rooted in the French political landscape, which, at each presidential election, keeps getting closer to power.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

The mainstreaming of the far Right

Back in 2017, Macron pledged to fight and reduce the influence of the far Right. Five years on, he has clearly failed to meet this objective.

Le Pen has “de-demonised” her own image and that of Rassemblement National, which is now dominant in several regions of France: in the north (a poor working-class area, which not long ago was an unassailable Socialist bastion), in the north-east, in the south and south-east. She has also made impressive gains in areas where her party was traditionally weak, such as the south-west.

The abstention rate (28%) in the second round came close to the 1969 record (31%) and more than three million people spoiled their ballot. Of those who did vote, many did so tactically. According to one exit poll, 42% of people who voted for Macron did so “to stop Le Pen getting elected” rather than because they thought “he would make a good president”.

This means that millions voted for the incumbent not because they wanted him to win, let alone because they supported his policies, but because they wanted to avoid at all costs a major threat: the election of a far-Right president.

What’s more, the so-called ‘Republican front’, an emergency coalition of mainstream voters from the Left and Right, has been weakened. In 2002, when Le Pen’s father and political predecessor, Jean-Marie, faced President Chirac, one million people took to the streets, in at least 70 cities, to the cry of ‘Stop Fascism!’. Jean-Marie was trounced in the polls, 82% to 18%. In 2022, when Marine Le Pen made it to the second round for the second election in a row, nobody marched in protest. Nobody was surprised. The far Right has become mainstream.