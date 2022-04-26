Like all of the worst nightmares, we have awoken only to find that we are still dreaming. Emmanuel Macron’s victory over Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election is not the end of anything. If Remain had won in 2016, that would not have signalled the end of the Brexit project either.

In France, as across Europe, the centre and the centre Left appear to think they can repel the far Right by giving it ground and aping its rhetoric. The result is a ‘new normal’, in which the far Right has become entrenched as the main opposition to the status quo. They cannot be defeated like this.

Five years ago, in the spring of 2017, Le Pen stood on the brink of the French presidency and Europe stood on the brink of disintegration. As the French centre-Left collapsed, opponents of the far Right were forced to rally around centrist newcomer Macron, whose platform married unapologetic pro-Europeanism with an open determination to confront the unions and ‘modernise’ (i.e. deregulate) the French economy. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leading an insurgent campaign from the ‘sovereigntist’ Left, failed to break through to the final round and remained in third.

On Sunday, French voters faced exactly the same choice, after an almost identical first-round result. The turmoil and trauma of the pandemic, and a major war on Europe’s borders, did no more than rearrange the terms on which Le Pen and Macron met. Le Pen’s financial connections to Russia, and her political connection to Vladimir Putin, did not dent her popularity. Instead, the far Right achieved its best-ever election result, securing more than 40% of the vote. Le Pen, a candidate who promised to ban the hijab in public spaces and strip non-citizens of access to welfare, won almost three million more votes than in 2017, including a high vote among the young and a clear majority of French workers.

It is a result that will embolden racists across the Western world and that ought to serve as a wake-up call to progressives across the globe – and to our whole political class. Yet, for many, it will be a sleeping pill. The rise of Macronism is a crucial support-pillar of the self-confidence of much of Europe’s political leadership, whose position relies on them believing that the old technocratic political model can hold. For this narrative, Macron’s initial victory in 2017, alongside the defeat of Donald Trump in 2020, marked the moment at which the new global far Right went into retreat.

The problem with this view of history is that it relies on a selective reading of reality. Yes, liberal progressives have just won in Slovenia. But in Hungary, Orbán has just won a thumping re-election. The populist right-wing Sweden Democrats look set to hold onto third place in September. La Lega is no longer in power in Italy, but it is within touching distance of it. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, the Dutch Party for Freedom and the Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ) are all here to stay. In Spain, the far-Right Vox party has broken through, albeit in a much more limited way.