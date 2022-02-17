The French presidential election is in a far-Right quagmire

There are two themes that have taken centre stage in the run-up to the first round of the French presidential election. One is a naked nationalism and the fear of foreign invasion. The other is ‘the enemy within’, the label the far Right has imposed upon France’s Muslim community.

Set in a reactionary climate, this presidential campaign is poised to descend into a racist and nationalistic quagmire by the time people cast their votes on 10 April, that is if it has not already.

Even by the rancid nature of this particular campaign, a new low was reached last Sunday when the conservative candidate, Valérie Pécresse of Les Républicains, warned of the danger of a “Great Replacement” at a Paris rally.

According to this conspiracy theory, the predominantly white and French Catholic population will soon be replaced by non-white immigrants coming from Africa and the Middle East, which in France is largely seen as a “Muslim threat”. So preposterous and extremist is this conspiracy theory that even far-Right candidate Marine Le Pen has refused to engage with it. By contrast, Éric Zemmour, another far-Right hopeful, has made the “Great Replacement” theory the central issue of his campaign.

Tell Boris Johnson not to weaken political sleaze rules If enough of us speak up, we'll be able to protect honesty in public life. Sign the petition

The conspiracy theory, which has been cited by those who carried out mass killings in Christchurch and El Paso, was developed by French writer Renaud Camus, who described it as a “genocide by substitution” of the French indigenous population, and compared it to the genocide of the European Jews during the Second World War. In the epilogue of his 2011 Le Grand Remplacement book, Camus cites Enoch Powell’s “Rivers of Blood” speech as a major influence on his work.

It can also be argued that the French far Right’s obsession with the “Muslim threat” is reminiscent of Édouard Drumont’s Jewish France. In the late 19th century, Drumont, an antisemite, argued that there was allegedly a “Jewish plot” to destroy Europe. Today, Muslims have seemingly replaced Jews in the so-called clash of civilisation against European culture.