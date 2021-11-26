Cabinet Office’s actions ‘increase suspicion’ about secretive FOI unit, MPs told

The Cabinet Office’s refusal to subject itself to an official probe has “increased suspicion” about its secretive Clearing House unit, according to the UK’s information regulator.

Last year, openDemocracy revealed the existence of the Clearing House, which has been accused of ‘blacklisting’ Freedom of Information (FOI) requests from journalists.

Speaking to a parliamentary committee launched in the wake of openDemocracy’s investigations, the outgoing information commissioner, Elizabeth Denham, said her office had offered to carry out an audit of the Clearing House following openDemocracy’s tribunal victory earlier this year. The offer was rejected by the government.

“I think the Cabinet Office missed an opportunity there,” she told MPs at an inquiry held by the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC).

Denham added that the Cabinet Office’s refusal had “increased suspicion of the Clearing House as opposed to allowing us in the doors as a regulator for us to reveal to the public how it actually operates”.

Earlier this year, a judge criticised the Cabinet Office for a “lacuna in public information” about how the Clearing House coordinates FOI requests referred to it by other government departments.

Since then, openDemocracy has discovered that the Clearing House was interfering with requests relating to the Grenfell Tower tragedy and that special advisers are allowed to ‘approve’ FOI replies.