The Department for International Trade has been hit with an enforcement notice – the first to be issued in seven years – over its “persistent failures” in handling freedom of information requests.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), which today issued the notice, also warned that it will make full use of its powers. John Edwards, who leads the watchdog, stated the move “clearly marks the start of our new approach to regulating the Act".

The notice orders the Department for International Trade (DIT) to respond to requests older than 20 working days – the statutory time limit. Failure to comply within 35 calendar days of the notice could lead to the DIT being found in contempt of court.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), has also been warned it may face similar action if it does not improve its handling of freedom of information (FOI) requests.

“This announcement is a welcome sign that the ICO is beginning to take enforcement seriously,” Maurice Frankel, director of the Campaign for Freedom of Information, told openDemocracy.

“Authorities can no longer systematically ignore FOI requests without repercussions. The only previous consequence, after months of delay, was eventually being compelled to do what they should have done at the outset – just reply to the request. That’s no penalty at all.”

According to the information rights watchdog, the DIT issued late responses in over 50% of requests it received between January and March 2022.

“The department had the worst response figures for the whole of central government. Its response times also declined in 2021, despite there being no significant increase in requests or known resource issues at the department,” according to the ICO’s statement.

“This is a very welcome decision by the new information commissioner,” freedom of information expert Martin Rosenbaum told openDemocracy.

“It is the kind of firm and determined action which has been badly needed to tackle serious failings on FOI in government departments. It should make it clear to the public authorities with the worst records on FOI compliance that there are limits to what they can get away with.”