The government has issued a fresh refusal to publish Matt Hancock’s official ministerial diaries from the pandemic, saying there is “no justifiable public interest”.

The decision comes despite a mass leak of the former health secretary’s WhatsApp messages, which have revealed how politicians and officials operated when Covid-19 gripped the country.

Hancock himself has also published a personal memoir about the period. But Freedom of Information requests by openDemocracy for copies of his official schedule of meetings have been repeatedly rejected by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

openDemocracy has been fighting for access to his ministerial diaries for two years, but government officials have claimed that our requests are “vexatious”.

The latest refusal, issued yesterday, relates to a period of just six weeks at the start of the pandemic. DHSC claimed that our request did not have a “serious value or purpose”.

Families who lost loved ones during the pandemic have previously called the refusal to release Hancock’s official ministerial diaries “as disgraceful as it is farcical”.

The decision to withhold Hancock’s diaries comes despite other departments being willing to release ministerial diaries. Last year, the Department for Education released part of former education secretary Gavin Williamson’s diaries, which revealed a series of previously undisclosed meetings and calls.