Extremists strive in times of crisis: the Covid-19 pandemic is no exception

Similarly, when resources or services are scarce, extremists can profit by acting as community organisers and service providers. In the late 1980s in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, the militant ‘Egyptian Islamic Group’ initiated a political strategy to provide services (especially prenatal and maternity services) to an underserved and neglected slum neighbourhood. Such activity helped them gain favour in the community and went hand-in-hand with their assertion of control over local politics. In this way, the Trojan Horse of service provision smuggles extremist ideology through the gates.

Service provision comprises part of what can be termed ‘community politics.’ This refers to highly localised political action, centred around looking after the basic needs and everyday concerns of residents. Extremist actors have turned to community politics as a way of surviving and growing even without the impetus of major social crisis.

For example, the far-right British National Party (BNP) came to prominence in the 1980s as an extremist group focused on traditional ‘street politics’: organising marches and rallies, and terrorising minorities with gang violence. Yet militant counter-mobilisation by the Anti-Fascist Action group effectively ‘beat the BNP off the street’ by the early 1990s. Nigel Copsey describes how, faced with this robust opposition, the BNP shifted away from the street and toward community organising and outreach. This adaptation eventually led to numerous electoral gains for the BNP, making it the United Kingdoms’s most successful extremist party ever.