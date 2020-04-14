How the tiny coronavirus makes the world’s mightiest navy pointless

The world’s most powerful conventionally armed warships are, by a very wide margin, the US Navy’s fleet of aircraft carriers. There are currently eleven of them, including a new one that is over budget and beset with problems.

The other ten, all Nimitz-class carriers, are a different matter. Over 100,000 tons each, heavily armed with aircraft and helicopters as well as defensive systems, and tried and tested over the past two decades. Moreover, each is at the centre of a flotilla of warships drawn from the navy’s cruisers, destroyers, frigates and attack submarines, the whole cluster supported by supply ships. It is no exaggeration to say that a single US carrier battle group has more combined firepower than all but a very few of the world’s navies.

Until a couple of weeks ago, the navy had four carrier battle groups at sea, two deployed in the Middle East because of tensions with Iraq and two more in the west Pacific, there to keep a watch on China and its territorial ambitions in the South China Sea.

Then it all went badly wrong. First, the Theodore Roosevelt reported that some crew members had gone down with COVID-19, infection was spreading rapidly and the warship needed urgently to get to port. The captain, Brett Crozier, unwisely communicated this widely. It was not considered good for navy morale and Crozier was summarily dismissed from his post. That alone sent waves of protest right through the navy and into the Pentagon, not least when his crew gave him a standing ovation when he left the ship.

Within a couple of days, the controversy went right to the top, with acting secretary of the navy Thomas Modley being forced to resign. He had hardly helped himself by flying to Guam, where the carrier had docked, and speaking to the ship’s crew through the public address system, promptly leaked to the Navy Times. In it he described the popular Crozier as “too naïve or too stupid to be a commanding officer of a ship like this”.