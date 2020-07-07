If migrant workers are essential, why aren’t their rights too?

The pandemic has demonstrated, once again, that temporary migrant workers are indispensable. Across Europe and Canada, farmers have warned that food supply will be affected if borders are closed to migrant agricultural workers. And both the US and UK have woken up to the fact that a large part of their healthcare workforce are migrants.

As a result, the term “essential workers” has suddenly become synonymous with those who are “foreign-born”, or of “migrant” origin, i.e. non-white and non-citizens. However, this sudden realisation that immigrants are essential to the survival of the West, and are now “heroes” (and heroines), has been nothing short of insulting, particularly to the migrant workers themselves. Those calling for a “renewed debate” on migration in light of COVID-19 overlook the migrants themselves, by touting only the benefits they provide to Northern economies.

This is also apparent in the temporary changes made to labour migration regimes in the North to account for the fallout of COVID-19. Measures put in place to provide labour migrants with greater access to rights and services for the course of the pandemic in Portugal and Italy for instance, are intended only to feed a current desperate need for labour shortage during the pandemic. And not necessarily for the sake of human rights, particularly given Europe’s consistent hardline anti-immigrant stance. The real test of the North’s commitment to migrant rights will come after the pandemic, not during.

This reveals two things; firstly, that essential public systems in the Global North have almost no domestic human capital to sustain them, leading to dependency on others. Secondly, that the perceived importance of migrant workers, including their rights and livelihoods, is important because the North needs them. Not necessarily to make Northern countries more equitable to migrants.

If this were so, then why has the discussion never been on developing internal human resources in the North? Why for instance, does Canada not produce enough doctors and nurses? Or why cannot Italy or the UK harvest its own agriculture? Somehow, this irony goes unnoticed.

Us vs Them divide

There is also a disconnect between the North and labour migration discussion globally. A fifth of global labour migrants work in Asia-Pacific countries, and the Arab States have the highest proportion of migrant workers to all workers, most of them from Southeast and South Asia. Many of these countries have poor human rights records. Yet, in this discussion on essential workers, they are largely ignored by Western policymakers and intellectuals, as they are not “essential” to Europe and North America specifically.

The discourse around labour migration in the Global North has also often been prey to another colonial concept – that of the “white savior” complex. Some have defended labour migration on the basis that it improves the livelihoods of those in the Global South, without which they would fall into even lower levels of poverty. Remittances sent home by migrants form the bulk of this argument.

Although migrant labour does migrate because of economic need, this argument has been largely pushed by multilaterals. It overlooks that migrant remittances in many developing countries are usually offset by high (and often illegal) costs that the migrants themselves have to bear. And that remittances are private funds, not state revenue, so their economic utility is debatable.